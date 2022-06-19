Last Word
For Father’s Day
Meet the Man Casually called Jake
Father’s Day is meant for the celebration of children’s fathers whatever form they may come in. My dad has such a dignified sounding name, that anyone would believe him to be “important.” George Edward Wilhelm Jr. But he is more casually called Jake by many friends, family and acquaintances. I jumped on the opportunity to write about this man for Allegany Magazine to bring to light how much should be known about my father.
Many people in Barrelville, Maryland already know of the things he does on a yearly basis. He has been president of the Barrelville Outdoor Club for thirty plus years now. During his presidency one of the most important things he has done is created “There is a Santa.” With the help of other members of the club it is now in its 24th year! The heart of the program is to help underprivileged children in the area to experience a Christmas. Anytime a family is affected by a disaster, like a fire, “Santa” steps in to supply new clothing items and toys to their children to help bring the family closer to the normal they once knew. The program has become so successful that the yearly shooting match that raises money for the event has had to become capped at 40 teams. The interest has outgrown what the club members and helpers can provide for. I also have to mention that this event is held together every year because of the people that volunteer their time. It comes from the best places of people’s hearts to simply help others.
Now that I’ve mentioned one of his crowning achievements, it’s time to mention the other two. Of course, that would be my sister and me. Many people in the area remember my sister for her ability in sports, primarily soccer. She was the front runner in high school in any sport she played, playing varsity all four years in basketball, softball and soccer alike. She now has traded in her cleats for a different type of uniform – a police uniform. I used to be known as Tasha’s little sister until high school when I started paving my way in softball. I too have traded my softball bat and uniform in, but for a chef’s coat and knife kit. I honestly do believe that my father has had something to do with our careers because of how he raised us. My sister and I are headstrong, independent, hard-working, leaders, and smart (my sister more than me but don’t tell her I said so.) Dad raised us to be strong and he has shown us how to rely on ourselves above all else and not be afraid to work for anything. He may at times to others seem unapproachable to some but he is a very caring man. I believe that Jake Wilhelm would do anything for anyone that needed help.
I hope all fathers out there enjoy their day, and all children out there remember to celebrate their dads this year. Happy Father’s Day!