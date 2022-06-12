For Memories and Legacies that Soar
The Love of Aviation Lives on for a Future Generation
One of the most common dreams people have is flying—the intoxicating, weightless soaring above the ground, bird-like views of an endless horizon. For some, when they discover they can achieve a similar rush from a plane, especially a smaller jet with the power to control the journey, it becomes as powerful a draw as a first love.
For Earl R. Wilson Jr. and David W. Summerfield, the passion for flying started early and continued their entire lives. They shared this love of aviation with their friends, family, and the community.
Wilson learned to fly at the Cumberland Airport when he was a teen in the 1960s. He later was appointed as one of the West Virginia representatives on the nine-member, bi-state authority which operated the airport. Wilson was a corporate pilot for Kelly Springfield and later Goodyear for 31 years, before retiring in 2001. After retirement he was a corporate pilot for Bill Miller, owner of Bill Miller Equipment Sales, Inc. in Eckhart Mines. David Summerfield once referred to Wilson as one of the best pilots around.
Summerfield fell in love with flying in his youth as well and later ran Summerfield Aviation. He was a flight instructor for the FAA, teaching hundreds of people to fly over the course of his lifetime. He also participated in exhibitions and community outreach helping others realize their dream of flying.
Both men worked in the aviation industry and were actively involved in the community surrounding it, sharing their passion for flight with others. Robin Summerfield, son of the late David Summerfield described his childhood activities as being interwoven into his parents’ flight school activities.
“I brought friends to the fly-ins and Pancake Breakfasts (fundraisers for youth). We hung out at the airfield. I remember waiting for dad in the pilot’s lounge while Jason and Kristin (Wilson) waited for their dad to return from flight instructions. The aviation community is a tight one.”
Wilson and Summerfield loved flying and the beauty experienced from the air, but they also relished the joy they witnessed on the faces of young people flying for the first time. Summerfield was involved in the Young Eagle’s Program, which provides an opportunity for children to experience their first flight and introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation. Pilots volunteer their time and equipment to make sure everyone can afford the joy of flight. Summerfield also loved seeing his former pupils accomplishing their first solo flights. He remembered the feeling when he reached that level of mastery and wanted others to share the satisfaction.
Tragically, both Earl Wilson and David Summerfield lost their lives in separate aviation accidents within a few months of each other. While their families mourned, they also wanted to honor their fathers’ love of aviation.
When Summerfield passed, Dave Williams and John Felten, members of the Cumberland Airport Autocross—a group Summerfield was involved with—approached the Summerfield family with the desire to honor him and his efforts in the community. Together, they held a fundraiser to continue his work for youth with an interest in aviation.
Meanwhile, the Summerfield family and the Wilson family began thinking about how they could have the biggest impact and honor their father’s legacies in aviation. They talked to the Community Trust Foundation and discovered with a little seed money they could create a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) to continue their fathers’ work in helping make the dream of flight or a flight-related career a reality for young people in the future.
“The Donor Advised Fund was the perfect answer for us. We wanted to continue their work and have an impact directly on the lives of young aviators in the community,” Robin said. “Flying was everything to my dad and he volunteered so much of his time to ensure others could experience it too. We didn’t want that giving mentality he had to end with his life, so we created the fund.”
The Earl R. Wilson Jr. and David W. Summerfield Youth Aviation Fund provides financial support for charitable initiatives that promote and support the participation of children and youth from Allegany and Mineral Counties in aviation-related activities, including education and training, career exploration, and recreation.
Over the years since its creation, the fund has awarded four scholarships to students to attend the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Advanced Air Camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where students can become completely emersed in the world of flight.
“What many people don’t realize is how easy this type of memorial is to do. It doesn’t require a large investment and you can tailor it to your loved one’s life and the things they supported and loved,” said Robin. “Plus, we enjoy seeing the excitement on the recipients’ faces when we award the scholarship. We’re able to memorialize our fathers on an annual basis and through the efforts of the students that the fund supports.”