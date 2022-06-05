Good Life
XOXOXOXO
Free hugs!
Make it the summer of lovin’….yourself and each other.
Part One
Hello my name is CJ. And I’m a hugger.
Did you know that most times you can’t give a hug without getting a hug back? So for every hug you give, odds are, you are going to get one back. It’s a reciprocal act of human affection. And one we haven’t readily been able to do for more than two years!
But did you know hugs can have health benefits? It’s true! According to national research, the simple act of a quick may make an individual feel happy by reducing feelings of loneliness and the harmful physical effects of stress. Hugs can change negative moods by helping the body and brain and boosting these feel-good hormones.
Hugs actually change our bodies chemically. Here is what they do? They release levels of Dopamine (the pleasure hormone that makes an individual feel good), Serotonin (the body’s natural antidepressant) and Oxytocin (the love hormone that relieves stress and boosts heart health). Regular hugged may also help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, fight diseases, increase libido and stamina (hubba hubba), reduce stress, and give us a feeling of comfort and make us feel safer.
But for how long? No one wants to be trapped in a hug with Aunt Helen for a full minute and a half being rocked back and forth like a toddler. Just a 10-second hug can do the trick. Ten seconds of an embrace have been known to fight infections, ease depression, and lessen feeling fatigue. A 20-second hug (if you are really committed) reduces the harmful effects of stress, relieves blood pressure, and ensures a healthy heart. Actually, try hugging someone for 20 seconds. Put a cup of tea in the microwave and hug someone while it warms up. Those 20 seconds will feel like a long time and I bet you both are giggling at the end of 20 seconds. Or you might get engaged.
How often should we be hugging? Well, hugging isn’t like water so you can hug as much as you want. I mean, don’t go skipping through the public park hugging random strangers because that’s just creepy and will get you on one of those online police social media pages. I am talking about hugging someone you know. Each hug results in more reduced blood pressure, decreased cortisol, improved healing, reduced cravings, and better immunity. Basically, the more you hug, the better you feel.
Research shows that a proper deep hug may give an individual the following benefits:
- It builds trust and a sense of safety. This helps with open and honest communication.
- Because hugs can instantly boost oxytocin levels, it helps in healing some negative feelings such as loneliness, isolation, and anger.
- Hugs strengthen the immune system. Gentle pressure on the sternum and emotional charge stimulates the thymus gland, which regulates and balances the body's production of white blood cells, which keep an individual healthy and disease-free.
- Hugging boosts self-esteem. Hugs connect us to our ability to self-love.
- Hugging relaxes the muscles by releasing tension in the body.
- Hugs can take away pain and aches by increasing circulation into the soft tissues.
- Hugs lower blood pressure. When you hug, touch, or sit close to someone you love, your body releases oxytocin, which scientists call the “cuddle hormone.” This hormone can help relax and lower anxiety, which in turn can effectively lower blood pressure.
- Hugs boosts heart health. One study found that a hug showed greater reductions in blood pressure levels and heart rate. Findings indicate that hugs can be good for heart health.
- One study shows that regular hugging helped you live longer.
- Hugging alleviates fear and anxiety nearly immediately.
- A hug makes us more mindful and aware of the current situation. Being present in the moment brings us happiness. Hugging is similar to meditation (which also makes us more mindful and aware).
Are you a parent? Here is what hugging your child does for the littles:
- Reduces crying
- Improves sleep
- Increases appetite
- Performs better in school
- Reduces anxiety
- Correct production of growth hormone, leading to correct physical development
- Increases empathy for others as they grow up
- Creates a sense of community and belonging
In June, we celebrate both National Kissing Day (June 19) and The National Hug Holiday (June 29) and so I asked readers online to send in their favorite “Hugs and Kisses” pictures and boy, did they! We had so many submissions that we are showcasing them in this issue and in the July issue too. This is part one. We’ll talk about what kissing does for you next month. Get the Chapstick ready. But for now, let’s take a break for world events, relax a little, and offer someone a nice blissful hug!
Part Two: Pucker up!
Coming in July 2022