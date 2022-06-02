From the Editor’s Desk
Introducing the 2022 Faces of Summer
Step right up… behold the biggest summer issue yet (really)
I know every year since 2006 when you pick up the June (and one time July) edition of this magazine, we spin that same old 45 from our greatest hits collection that says something like “This is the biggest summer issue we’ve ever had” and “It’s our biggest summer issue yet.”
Looking back over our last 17 summers together I think I’ve used that phrase – or a slightly different variation of it -- so much in this opening introduction that I’m starting to sound like the ringleader in the Big Top Circus.
When I was a kid I think a part of me wanted to run away and join the circus. The only thing that stopped me was the thought of having to start out mucking up after elephants – and maybe having to wear the tights.
So...why not just go with it?
Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages, feast your eyes on the Allegany Magazine June 2022 edition-- the biggest and brightest of all our summer editions! That’s right, ladies and gents, this year we have outdone ourselves with 200 -- I’ll repeat that for the peanut gallery in the cheap seats way in the back of our grandstand -- two hundred fantastical faces of summer succinctly and specifically selected from the more than nearly sublimely and superbly submitted 500...that’s right boys and girls - Five! Oh! Oh! -- pictures from you, our ravishing readers. It’s the most we have ever perfectly published!
This exquisite edition is so bodaciously beautiful and pleasantly plump it should win all the ribbons worth winning at the county fair! This June 2022 issue is so 24K Magic pretty Bruno Mars wrote a song about it and then Taylor Swift broke up with it and she wrote one too!
Why, I’ll tell ya’ -- if you don’ simply love this June 2022 edition you’re practically Un-American. That’s because we got cheeks kissed red by the sun, white sandy beaches, and blue ocean waves! We’ve even got the purple mountain majesties and amber waves of grain! It’s the edition of 200 shiny stars! It’s practically worthy of a mighty mayoral proclamation and a majestic Main Street Parade!
And while we’re waving our flags around we’re going to introduce you to Miss Toto --a Fort Hill grad in all her fabulousity who is going to catapult you over the rainbow in high fashion!
But wait! There's more! We’re also celebrating Juneteenth in style, asking you to cast your vote for your favorite local restaurant, saying thank you to a couple of super dads, and meeting some of the strongest women we know. And if that wasn’t enough-- and betcha by golly and gee whiz it darn tootin’ oughta be – we’re going to tell you why we need to get back to the business of giving hugs to each other!
It’s the feel good edition of the year guaranteed to lift your spirits with all kinds of happy sunshine and leave you all warm and tingly from your feathered headdress to your big clown shoes! So grab that pink cotton candy and bring your sticky fingers right this way inside for the biggest summer edition in Allegany Magazine’s history -- and this time ...we really really really mean it!
Happy Summer!
And not a moment too soon!
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Lead Ringleader
Allegany Magazine