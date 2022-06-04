Summer in God’s Country
A time to try something new as nature is reborn.
It’s June now and it has become apparent if those New Year resolutions are actually happening or something that would need to be kicked down to next January. Maybe you’ve kicked that smoking habit, dropped those five pounds or began to get outside more and spend time with the family. No matter what camp you are in, there still is hope for improvement. We are halfway through 2022 and now it’s the season of the sun and there is a strong association between forming new behaviors and new environments which we can lean on the finish the year strong.
There has been some fascinating research showing how the mind associates behaviors with the many locations we frequent. This why some people remain stuck in behavioral cycles especially when they never change their environment. The flip side to this is that by simply altering your environment, the chances of successfully starting or stopping a behavior are greatly improved. I started actively road cycling after I took Route 40 instead of I-68, a trip on which I got to see the beauty of the beautifully windy National Road of Western Maryland, prompting the design to want to explore it more and discover what lies beyond the many roads that snake off over the horizon.
The switch to summer brings with it a new opportunity to form a new narrative in the different areas of our lives. However, there are a few things we need to do to make this a healthy 2022 outdoor season:
Redefine the goal
Our train of thought at Wheelzup, is that, maybe the goal should not be a finish line, rather establishment of a process should. Instead of making it a goal to hike 60 hikes this year, consider making it your goal to be a hiker. Think of things hikers do, the places they go, the way they look at the world. This slow change of identity makes for a more sustainable approach to achieving a goal. This can be applied to any goal we want to achieve, instead of wanting to read 20 books, aim for becoming a reader. What would a reader do? Would they sit on the couch and watch TV until they fall asleep or would he or she consistently decide to pull out a book? Setting static goals are finite, changing one’s identity is perpetual.
Modify your behavior
It is well known the saying about doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Summer is a great time to do something different. There’s light outside longer, the birds and bees have returned. The seasonal transition can happen so subtly that before we know it, old father winter will have us in his grips again, with no significant changes to our lifestyle. So, in these few weeks of glorious sandal season, look for and celebrate these changes. Go out of your way (And I mean that literally) and look to experience summer in the Appalachian Mountains. Pick up a new hobby, seek to meet some new people and start a new way of doing things.
Reward yourself
In our culture, we don’t seem to celebrate some of the less glamorous but more impactful milestones in our lives. Things like losing 20 lbs. are relegated to a Facebook post and 89 likes from friends as they doom scroll and move on to the next reel about cats wearing bandanas or what celebrity slapped the other. As summer rolls in, make it a point to celebrate yourself and the small and big things you have been able to accomplish this year. Given the past two years we have had, every single day with friends and family in the glorious outdoors should be cause for celebration.
As we activate more melanin cells in these coming weeks and develop tan lines in the different playgrounds here throughout God’s own country, let us remember the assurance of time and the fact that it is a cycle. That which is now, was once, and will be again. The days will get shorter, the sun set lower and the nights longer. It is the things we do in these weeks, the memories we make that will be our companions and guide through the cool months of fall and the frigid months of winter as they again return us to the season of the sun.