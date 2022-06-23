The Summer of ‘22
Allegany Magazine’s Annual Faces of Summer
Part 13
I know we say this every year but every year is more true than the last. This is quite literally the biggest Faces of Summer edition we have ever done. We received more photo submissions than we ever have in our 17 summers of doing this feature. And we had the difficult task of narrowing down more than 500 entries from you into this presentation.
If we had any doubt at all that this is one of your favorite annual editions, that doubt was completely dispelled this year. This year, you made our selection committee’s job a nearly impossible but rewarding task as we narrowed the finalists down to the incredible 200 we have included this year – the most Faces of Summer we have ever had!
We wish we could print every single one that was submitted to us, but because of space restrictions, we are only able to present to you the winner, a few finalists who almost made it, and some other faces worth an honorable mentions in our “Faces of Summer” contest.
All in all, we have a remarkable 200! We think every single one of them represents what it means to enjoy these much warmer and much welcomed months ahead in and around Allegany County, Maryland.
To see all 200 "Faces of Summer" in one collection, pick up the June 2022 hard copy version of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now!