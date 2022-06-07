The Power of Women
Behind the Scenes of the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition
Friday, January 20, 2017. Inauguration day. And not by coincidence, the first ever Women’s March. It is going to be an historic event, bigger than any march I’ve ever attended. Nothing so epic has happened on the protest scene for years; the Women’s March will dwarf the 1995 Million Man March in size, and approach the 1963 March on Washington for an iconic cultural turning point, for influence and the admirable nature of its aims. Over 470,000 people will flood the streets of the nation’s capitol, and over four million participate in “sister marches” nationwide.
And what a day it turns out to be! We sing. We cheer. We chant. We applaud speakers, weep at stories of the sufferings of other women and our fellow Americans, share our own stories (and water and snacks) with strangers standing nearby – and revel in the reassurance, so undeniably visible, that we are not alone in our outrage and our determination to stand firm against the intolerable. In the crowd that day I made many new friends, encountered thousands of like-minded folk, and felt empowered. What I didn’t do was bump into the group which had arrived by chartered bus from Allegany County to take part in this historic day.
When I returned to Cumberland I heard rumors that an organization, born of the March, was seeking to sprout in Allegany County. I nailed down the particulars and attended that very first, inaugural meeting at Joy Kroeger-Mappes house, of what would eventually become the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition (ACWAC).
Those on that bus would remember it this way:
“In January 2017 a bus was chartered locally and organized by Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab to take people to the Women’s March in Washington, DC. On the return trip that group discussed what next steps they could take to continue the energy for change and activism that inspired that day, and to continue to combat the governmental issues that were weighing so heavily in our nation. The week following that trip a small meeting was held at the home of Joy Kroeger-Mappes for anyone interested in continuing these efforts. Two weeks later, another meeting was held at a local office for anyone in the community (and surrounding area) who was interested in being part of this newly forming group. That meeting was attended by over 40 people, and the Women’s Action Coalition was born.”
Joy Kroeger-Mappes was elected the first chairperson of the organization, and remains an active member. The current chair is Sarah Parsons, with Jackie Sams as Secretary and Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab as Treasurer.
One of the first acts of the organization was to define and articulate why it was formed, what its members hoped to achieve and what sort of a force they intended to be in the community and on a larger stage. The following mission statement eventually evolved:
“Our mission is to create a society in which ALL women are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments. We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”
But don’t get the idea that this group only accepts women. “The Women’s Action Coalition is open to anyone who agrees with our mission statement regardless of sex or gender identity.”
So let’s clarify that Mission Statement a bit more – because it is impossible to deny that ACWAC delves into political issues, despite being open to all points of view. “We are non-partisan in nature, but those who join must be committed to the ACWAC mission, and must be comfortable working on efforts towards that mission. We proudly have members of various party affiliations. ACWAC is a progressive group of citizen activists, who work together towards positive changes in local, regional, national, and global communities – specifically targeting issues that impact women, racial and social justice, health, education, the environment, voting and elections, but also expanding to improve civility, respect.”
“ACWAC provides a place for progressive-minded people to join together and make positive change,” explains member Cresta Kowalski. “It is a melting pot of ideas, where the members are supported and emboldened to be involved and take on challenging topics where work is needed. Not every community has an organization where the focus is community advancement and progress, and ACWAC fills that void.”
It’s also been an education, volunteers Joy Kroeger-Mappes. “ACWAC has given me a clearer and more in-depth understanding of the local community, increased my awareness of many local, state, national, and international issues, and provided an opportunity to build relationships and work with compassionate, knowledgeable, and action oriented people. Relationship building is key to move us toward making a world in which every human being is acknowledged and treated as having inherent value. ACWAC gives me hope.”
“ACWAC is a group that seeks to inspire its members and the community,” adds Sarah Parsons. “It’s an organization that always comes from a place of positivity, and a hope for a better tomorrow. The membership is comprised of incredibly talented, hard-working, and caring people who are just trying to make a positive impact on the world. It’s also a place of support, friendship, respect, and where you can find people to lift you up. While we have common goals, we also champion individuality and the strength that brings; so we strive to use all of our members' unique skills to work towards our goals together to make the world a better place.”
But ACWAC is so much more than just an activist organization. Perhaps even more critical is what it has brought to the lives of its members.
“It’s almost hard to put it into words because it’s been so many things,” admits Sarah Parsons. “It’s been an outlet for my activism, a motivator to keep me going, a source for information, a place to meet incredibly talented people who have taught me so much about so many things, a port in the storm, and so much more.”
“ACWAC is a dynamic group of supportive women and men. Like all groups of lively people, we are not always on the same page regarding when and how to move ahead. We do, however, respectfully listen to each other, and consider varying opinions, and solutions,” says Janet Lawler-Heavner. “When the news has been dismal, and when the pandemic has narrowed our world, ACWAC group has been a light in the darkness.”
“Working within ACWAC has provided a forum to grow my community activism during my retirement, in a safe and supportive community of amazing women … and a few good men,” Janet asserts. “These women are phenomenally intelligent, innovative, energetic, and positive!”
For more information, on the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition search WAC, Greater Allegany County on Facebook.