What’s Cooking
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!
… and a Little Bit of Chicken Fry….
I love learning the origins of popular foods, don't you? And this is one of them that I always get a kick out of. "Hot Chicken” doesn’t mean temperature hot. It means spicy hot. Hot and spicy Fried Chicken is a specialty that – like the Grand Ol’ Opry – comes “straight outta Nashville.” And just like a good ol’ country song, there’s a story of a woman scorned behind this popular food.
The “originator” of hot chicken is a guy by the name of Thornton Prince. Thornton was a pretty good looking dude and was allegedly known as a man about town. At the same time, Ol’ Thorny had a girlfriend and he simply loved her fried chicken. But he apparently only loved her for her cooking because the girlfriend reportedly learned Thornton had a hankerin’ for other – shall we say – cooks in the kitchen. And according to the story, Thorny had been stepping out on his best gal with another woman. So one morning – after “he come-a-stumblin’ in” from a late night, she smiled lovingly, asked him no questions, hurled no accusations, and went to work making him his beloved fried chicken and biscuits for breakfast. But she made it super hot and spicy. Enough to make him sweat. She wanted him to hurt a little, you see.
“Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats!” You get the picture.
But as it would turn out, Thornton loved it. In fact, he loved the recipe so much that he quickly opened a “chicken shack” restaurant in Nashville in the 1930s. The featured item on the menu was “Hot Chicken” – which we now know as Nashville Hot. And to this day, his family still runs that same restaurant. Great origin story, isn’t it?
Note on this recipe: Six tablespoons of cayenne is a lot. For a milder heat, decrease to two tablespoons. Add more if you want to punish your own cheating boyfriend!
The Recipe:
Nashville Hot Chicken
3½–4-lb. chickens, each cut into 10 pieces (breasts halved)
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons plus 4 tsp. kosher salt
4 large eggs
2 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons vinegar-based hot sauce
4 cups all-purpose flour
10 cups Vegetable oil (for frying)
6 tablespoons cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
Toss chicken meat with black pepper and 2 Tbsp. salt in a large bowl. Cover and chill for up to three hours – or overnight. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, and hot sauce in a large bowl. Whisk flour and remaining 4 tsp. salt in another large bowl. Put oil in a stock pot or fryer and heat on medium. Pat chicken dry. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge in flour mixture, shaking off excess, then dip in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip back into bowl. Dredge again in flour mixture and place on a baking sheet. Fry chicken, turning occasionally, until skin is deep golden brown and crisp. Transfer to a clean wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Let oil cool slightly.
Now, whisk up the cayenne, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika in a medium bowl; carefully whisk in 1 cup of the oil you fried the chicken in.
Brush all pieces of the chicken with this glaze.
Serve with bread, bleu cheese, pickles, celery, divorce papers.