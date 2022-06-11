The “originator” of hot chicken is a guy by the name of Thornton Prince. And allegedly the dish was created by his girlfriend who wanted to punish him for... let's say...visiting the kitchens of other women. But as it would turn out, Thornton loved the recipe so much that he quickly opened a “chicken shack” restaurant in Nashville in the 1930s. The featured item on the menu was “Hot Chicken” – which we now know as Nashville Hot.