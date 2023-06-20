Feeling Safe at School
A program at John Humbird Elementary helps kids transition from elementary
And it has YES in all capital letters
On a warm day in early June I find myself facing a semi-circle of seven students at John Humbird Elementary School in South Cumberland. Fifth graders all, these kids are part of Project YES, a program which was just expanded to include fifth graders at John Humbird after 28 years of working with 6th-12th graders in Allegany County. The kids arrayed before me have just finished a pizza/cupcake/soda repast to celebrate their progression to Washington Middle School next fall, and the culmination of their first year with Project YES.
Needless to say, they are a little “bouncy.” Sugar, excitement and novelty will do that to a kid. And even to an adult.
Their advisor, Angel Africa, is if anything more excited than the students. A woman who makes Speedy Gonzalez look like Eeyore, Ms. Africa gives me a history of the project before the kids come in, and her rapid-fire speech, her boundless, pinball-machine energy and her radiant, all-encompassing smile make me glad there is recording technology available. There’s no way I can transcribe her words by hand. But it soon becomes clear that the catalyst for all this ferocious electricity is her love of the kids.
“I’ve found what I was meant to do!” she announces, (I’m paraphrasing now, as I didn’t have my recorder turned on yet.) “These kids are so special, they mean the world to me, and I have so much to give them – and when I discovered Project YES, I knew I just had to become a part of it!”
I am out of breath just following her up the stairs.
She gives me a handout summarizing Project YES, from which I quote here:
“In addition to teaching basic life skills, communication, and organization skills, the program offers tutoring, mentoring, career and college planning, and connections to a vari(ed) array of other community services. The program promotes good grades, positive behaviors, resiliency, success, and the biggest and most important: attendance. Coordinators assist the students with difficult transitions (like moving from elementary to middle school.)”
Ms. Africa is definitely a fan of the program, but I am keen to hear what the kids think. As a former teacher myself, I know that sometimes participation in such projects can be a convenient way to get out of other school activities which might be less “fun” and I want to hear from the kids themselves that this year in Project YES has been productive – though I don’t expect any of them to use that word.
The first and most important aims of Project YES from a kid’s point of view?
“In Project YES,” says Hannah, “we talk about bullies and stuff. And eating.”
Bullies and eating surface several times during the interaction. I wouldn’t say they are equally important, but they certainly give each other a run for their money.
“Project YES is a chance to talk about stuff,” Hannah clarifies. Good enough.
Sophia, evidently the dramatic star of the bunch, accompanies her answer with charming hand gestures and in the voice of one auditioning for the school musical. She had earlier told me her dream in life is to become half human/half cat.
“Project YES is a club for any student who has a ‘yellow thing’ (permission slip?) and turns it in to Ms. Africa here, and we sit and talk about bullies and how you should treat them, and how you should tell the teachers when people are bullying you and stuff. And we take field trips and meet news reporters just like you!”
Then Sophia adds “We usually get food and stuff, and it’s really, really good. I especially liked the pizza we had today, and on the first day we had Chick-Fil-A.”
Kids are very food oriented, so pairing serious discussions and life lessons with a nosh makes eminent sense.
“The most favorite thing I like about Project YES is when we get to learn new things – like how we visited the middle school and we talked about what stairwells we would have to go to, and... like,” adds Gauge. There is a little hesitation while Gauge gathers his thoughts, during which I hear Ms. Africa prompting him in whispers; I inform her there was to be no coaching from the peanut gallery, and she laughs. What Gauge means, it turns out, is that he found the orientation trip to Washington Middle School very helpful. He thinks as a result he won’t feel so strange there next fall.
The theme of being bullied and being anxious about the transition to middle school dominates the conversation. Grownups forget that when you’re the new kid on the block, and younger than everyone else, and still trying to figure out how to navigate a new schedule and a new building, you have a target on your back. It can be frightening and unnerving. Even something as minor as dealing with a locker can be daunting – but because of Covid and guns and other 21st century problems that old fogies like me didn’t have to confront in school, they may not be using lockers next fall.
The idea that I had at one time also attended Washington Middle School (when it was Washington Junior High) and could still remember my locker combination (27-10-25) seems to intrigue them, and they want to know how different things were “back in the olden days.” The one thing we agree upon is that teachers are there to have your back, and always will be.
Sophia is moved to announce her thanks to Ms. Africa for “all these treats and things” and to rise and ceremoniously shake her hand, to which Ms. Africa responds with a gratified chuckle and a murmured “sweet girl!”
Shyannne says Project YES makes her feel “safe.” Braelyn says Project Yes is “exciting”. Project YES makes Gauge feel “happy”. They all agree that having someone they can count on to listen to them non-judgmentally at school, someone who has their back and makes them feel more secure. That’s something that transitioning to Project YES in middle school will also give them, which is reassuring.
It is at this point that it becomes apparent people are getting antsy, so I haul them all out of their chairs and beat them to flinders at a game of Simon Says. Liam has his back to me, so I say “Liam, turn around, I can’t see if you’re following instructions.” He turns around, and I pounce! “You’re out, Liam, I didn’t say ‘Simon Says’!” He takes the ensuing ribbing good-naturedly and sits himself down with a sheepish grin.
Speaking of sheepish grins – another teacher in the school has sent along praise for each of the students, and Maliq listens to Ms. Africa read his with that self-deprecating little smile that warms the heart. Turns out he’s a great writer, though he says holding the pencil makes his “thumb hurt.”
Each of the kids listens to praise from other teachers and from Ms. Africa with endearing blushes and downcast eyes, but that same lurking smile. It is a sweet, innocent, enchanting exercise, and the kids deserve every word.
We talk about how everybody has something they have to work really hard at. Maliq says his challenges are math, listening and science. A class in listening. What a mature insight!
Math and writing are the top two in the group. Gauge makes sure we understand that if you messed up “you might want to get up and try again, and if you keep on messing up, you get up and try again.” Words to live by. Looks like Project YES certainly has managed to slip some useful lessons in with the chicken and pickle sandwiches.
These kids know where to turn for help, and next year at middle school they will know that Project YES is there to have their backs again. It makes the future less scary.
It’s time for everybody to head out to recess – and they want to see my car, which is covered with bumper stickers. We round everybody up for some last photos on the school steps, and everybody grins for the camera. I think Ms. Africa is satisfied with the results of the first year’s experiment in Project YES for fifth grade. I think she feels she can let them move on out of her care secure in the knowledge that she and the program have done their best for the kids, and that the kids are more confident, more eager to move on because of Project YES. I think everyone involved feels that Project YES has been a smashing success.
And if you take a close look at my photo, see if you can figure out which one is Sophia.