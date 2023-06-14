Finding her Roots and Molding Clay 1613
For Leontyne Clay Peck, researching her family genealogy is a labor of love
Leontyne Clay Peck is an educator, author and speaker with more than 30 years of experience in presenting African American cultural programs. She has documented her research in several books, Paxton Street, Our Mother’s Dresses and Silver Children. Last year Peck teamed up with Director Michael Jones and released the documentary CLAY 1613, a film about her quest to connect the Clay family dots from 1613 to the present day.
Through painstaking research and unquenchable curiosity Peck tracked her lineage back to John Clay, an Englishman who arrived in Jamestown, VA aboard the ship, The Treasurer in 1613. She discovered noted relatives like the esteemed politician Senator Henry Clay from Kentucky, distinguished poet Langston Hughes and the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali (aka Cassius Clay). Her ancestry is also connected to Civil War soldier Job Gaiter, jazz pioneer Don Redman, and the enslaved community of Montpelier formerly owned by President James Madison.
Her own and personal story begins in Piedmont, West Virginia where she was born and raised, and a place that will always be close to her heart.
“I absolutely loved growing up in Piedmont. I lived in a fun community with many caring people,” Leontyne remembers fondly. “We had restaurants, stores, churches, a swimming pool and my favorite place – the library. I was about 10 years old when I asked my father about our family. But his answers didn’t satisfy me. Even at a young age I had a burning desire to find out more about my family.”
Leontyne graduated from American University in Washington, DC, got married and had two beautiful daughters. Leontyne and her husband, Lyle Peck, settled down in Cumberland. Interestingly, they became the first African-Americans to purchase a home in the “Dingle” section of the West Side neighborhood. At one time minorities (ie: people of color) were not allowed to live in the Dingle or even enter the gates of the sub-division.
Leontyne Peck was living the “American dream” but she still yearned to learn more about her family’s history.
In 2003, Leontyne and Lyle decided to relocate to Charlottesville, Virginia. Ms. Peck knew she had relatives from nearby Criglersville and by sheer coincidence they now lived only a short distance from her grandmother’s ancestral home in Madison County.
“We took a trip to the Madison County Courthouse which was about 30 minutes from where we lived,” says Leontyne. “The court clerk was able to retrieve the marriage license for my great-grandparents Amanda Allen and Washington Clay, and there was also information about my third great-grandfather Henry Clay, who was a free man of color. I began to cry tears of joy. It felt like I had arrived home and my great-grandparents were waiting to greet me. This was the beginning of the adventure to find my family.”
Leontyne then had assistance with her research, and one of the most important connections she made was with Julian Burke, President of the Albemarle County (VA) African American Genealogy Group.
“Julian had the expertise to help me find my family’s roots,” she says. “Julian not only found my Clay ancestry on my pap Willie’s side (my grandfather) but also on Grandma Laura’s side.”
Leontyne learned that other African-Americans families from Piedmont – the Twyman, Price and Johnson and Garland families, are descendants of former Madison (VA) and Albemare (VA) County residents. Many of them are descend from Henry Clay and Susan Clay Smith.
She also received guidance from the Clay Family Society, a worldwide organization of Clay surname family descendants who can trace their roots back to ancient English territories.
“My cousins in the Society helped me research and discover my relation to John Clay who sailed from England and landed in Virginia in 1613,” says Leontyne. “My direct connection is through the white family of Mitchell Clay and his wife Phoebe Belcher.”
Peck is related to the famous boxer and activist Muhammad Ali through that branch of her family. Ali, who changed his name from Cassius Clay after he converted his religion to Islam, is regarded by most sports experts as the greatest prize fighter of all time.
“DNA testing proved that Rahman Ali (Muhammad Ali’s brother) and I are cousins. It was a beautiful experience meeting him and others in Louisville. It was truly a blessing to connect with them. I felt like our ancestors were celebrating in heaven! It was a full circle moment. The twenty years of research paid off!”
