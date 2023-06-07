Inside this Edition…
Being Bored This Season is a Choice
There is something for everyone …. To do, read, eat, sip, slide, ride and rock
“Why do you live in Allegany County? It’s so boring there! What is there to do there?”
Every year, I have to confess – I get irritated when I hear that. As if living where we all do in a nice and relatively peaceful tight-knit community isn’t reason enough to enjoy life and count our blessings. But let me tell you – in the last nearly 18 years of doing what I do here at Allegany Magazine, I have one grand observation to share with anyone who wants to talk smack about my hometown. It might be small, and we might be tucked away in the mountains, but trust me, we “ain’t” boring. And we’re not bored either.
We have some truly amazing locally owned restaurants, some wonderful independent boutiques and shops, trails and outdoor activities galore, entertainment venues, a casino, mountains, lakes, beautiful state parks, and a summer packed with things to keep us busy while we watch the leaves the change color for the fall.
And we have immensely talented, dedicated, and passionate people here in our neck of the woods who are constantly planning something – or at least up to something.
In fact, that very question “what is there to do here” inspired this entire edition. As the weather warms up outside and life begins to resemble something a little more “normal” after three years, it felt like the best time to produce an edition that contains an “unofficial guide to fairs and festivals and things to do.” I say “unofficial” because we will leave the official business of promoting and publicizing all of these events in their details to the tourism people and the folks who plan these events because they do an expert job at it. From Cumberland Pride to the Wing Off, to Juneteenth, Heritage Days, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival to Rock the Mountains and the Wills Creek Exhibition and Artists Studio Tours. This issue is recommending 60 fabulous and fun things to do from now until our mountains dress for autumn. And even then, we have a couple things to tell you about. There is an activity nearly every weekend, for everyone, starting at the very moment you are reading this and right into the end of October.
In this edition, we got kings and queens, country, rock, bluegrass, heritage, history, trains, airplanes, classic cars, camping, plays and musicals, beer, whiskey and margaritas, men in kilts and the Evil Dead.
What is there to do? I had to laugh at that notion when compiling all the information for this issue. A better question would be “What isn’t there to do?” Staying home and being bored is a choice these next two seasons here at home. If you are not taking advantage of any of these events or activities – many of them with free admissions -- then you can’t complain there is nothing to do. Truly, there is everything to do. The problem then becomes what to choose and what not to do.
In addition to adding events to your summer and early fall calendar, this issue also takes a closer look at five of the biggest attractions in our area; we talk with Frank Asher about Pride, Tifani Fisher about Juneteenth, and we sit down with Steve Whiteman of Kix. And we also learn from Kimberli Rowley why our local theatre company has not just been there for entertainment but how it has actually provided a safe space.
Now…if you will kindly excuse me – I’m heading out for the day now.
There is – after all - stuff to do.
Happy Summer!
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine