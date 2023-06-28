I AM Allegany
Meet Cathy Heffner
Editor's Note: Cathy Heffner has been a photo correspondent with Allegany Magazine for nearly two years now. Her wheelhouse is live events like concerts and festivals and so you will find much of her work in our printed June 2023 edition. We thought maybe it was time you got to know the woman behind the lens a little better. If you see Cathy out and about this season be sure to tell her hi but please don’t keep her from her work. She is probably on assignment for us!
Hometown: Cumberland by way of Baltimore
How would we know you? I’m the lady with the camera , outside or with kids and family. You might also know me through my work over the last year or so as a photo correspondent with Allegany Magazine.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I let the fur babies out to go potty.
And what was the most challenging thing you did today? I got up at 5 a.m.
What is something people would be surprised to learn about you? I’m a clogger and a professional clown.
What do you do for fun? Photography of course, anything outside, exploring new places
What makes Allegany County special? What makes this area feel like home? The people, the quiet laid back atmosphere, beautiful nature and no big city drama.
Are there any words you live by? Treat others as you want to be treated. Make memories every day
