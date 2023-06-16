In Observance of Juneteenth
“How far we’ve come and how far we have yet to go…and why it matters.”
This is our fourth year celebrating Juneteenth in Allegany County. Each year, this brings up different emotions. In 2020 this day of coming together out of protest, frustration and pain of what the country was experiencing led to a march with a count of around 700 people or more. It felt like a huge cry out for help and a movement not just in our community but in the world.
I can remember the feeling of power as we marched down Washington Street. I recall thinking this must be akin to what generations before me felt as they fought for freedom and justice. I remember asking myself how conflicted the emotions my elders must feel. Being proud that we were continuing to fight and yet saddened and heartbroken that the fight was still needed.
In this weird way it was the first time I felt loved here. It was like I finally felt the heartbeat of Allegany County. Too often we are characterized in the press and outside of these mountains as being uneducated and racist. On this day I was reminded that what is said about us is only a small paragraph in our complete story.
I left that day feeling like change was really going to happen not just here but in the world. That feeling did not last long, however. When the world opened back up that moment of love and community was quickly replaced with more anger and hate.
I watched as we began to move backward. Lawmakers introducing and passing laws taking away voting rights, women’s’ rights to their own bodies. A time where racial biases, homophobia, sexist, ageist, and just pure hate are not only excepted but promoted on national news networks and social media. When it has become a part of pop culture for officers to unlawfully harass, assault, abuse, and kill black people on camera. It is a normal everyday occurrence for a Black or Brown person to be attacked by random people invoking white privilege and breaking the law. The screams of “Go back to where you came from” are still loud. When I hear this on occasion yelled at me in Cumberland, I think to myself “Where I came from? I was raised in Frostburg!”
It can make me forget how far we have come. Even more, it makes me wonder if we truly have moved forward. I find myself looking at prisons and jails as modern day plantations, the typical traffic spot as a possible lynching. A choice to take a simple jog down the street on a sunny day is a life or death decision. The conversations required by black parents with our children just to be able to handle racist comments made by school teachers and fellow students has parents cry out at alters on Sunday morning.
Is this Freedom? Is this better? Was all the sacrifice, death and generational trauma in vain?
So when people ask me why Juneteenth is important? Why a festival downtown is needed? This is why.
Juneteenth is more than just a celebration of the emancipation of our ancestors. It is a reminder of our reliance. It is a time to reflect and share the history of the true us. We are not only the sons and daughters of freed slaves. We are – in historical fact - the descendants of Kings, Queens, business owners, inventors and lawmakers. We are woven in the fabric of every part of the tapestry that is this country. We are a people who endured all of what our oppressors gave us and still managed to hold our humanity in our hearts. Grace in our souls and God given talents so this nation could grow. We and those who fought with us for our freedom are the keyholders of America's most amazing moments of greatness.
The Juneteenth festival is a place to celebrate our culture that for generations has been almost erased or hidden. I recall that after a family experienced a hate crime here in Western Maryland, a former county commissioner stated on social media that he didn’t know any racists. No one he knew was racist. “That's not my Western Maryland,” he said. At first, this upset me to my core. I felt like the experience of my ancestors, my children, my family, my friends, and my own had been discounted and dismissed. I felt like he was speaking on something he had no right to and trying to erase our truth. It was only after last year's festival that I looked around and his words hit me in a different way. I realized that the story of this being a “racist, uneducated, poor community” is the story always told. It’s the story repeated in the larger cities to paint an inaccurate picture of Allegany County – or at least one that is at best incomplete.
I have even heard it said that Black people don’t even exist west of Sideling Hill. I have heard it said to me by folks who live in cities east of here that we are an area full of drug fueled zombies, uneducated poor hillbillies with no ambition or goals in life. I still find myself explaining to people in P.G. County that I have running water. I also find myself arguing that as much as racism is alive and well here, we do have a strong number of community members who do not subscribe to that belief system. The biggest shock is when I tell them my family has been here for eight generations. I often shock people from outside this area when I tell them not only do black people exist in Allegany County, Maryland but we have a rich and deep black history that ties into nationally known black heroes. As much as American history started here, so did much of black history.
As I stood on the stage of the Juneteenth Festival last year, I looked around at the faces in the crowd – faces of all colors, sexes, ethnicities, cultures – yes right here in my Western Maryland, and I was reminded of my father’s words. “You hold the pen to write your story.”
Often, I am asked how do “we” stop racism. I truly do not have one solution or idea for that. Because there is not just one solution. However, I do know if we do not know our history, we cannot understand our present. And if you do not understand the present, you cannot plan for the future. And then you allow someone else to hold the pen to write the next chapters of your life.
And this, dear friends, is why each year the festival continues to grow. This year we will be offering a full black history tour on Monday Juneteenth . Each time we add another activity, we add another chapter in the book of our story. It’s a changing story of a space in the world where white supremacy, racism and hate tried to control a community but was ultimately evicted by hope, love and unity.
That's what Juneteenth Festival is for me. It’s a reminder that humanity wins. It is a moment when I can personally say this is the Western Maryland I know.