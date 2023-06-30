Just for KIX
Why Steve Whiteman still feels at home in the mountains
Editor's Note: Get your KIX while you can. As of press time, Steve Whiteman had announced that after completion of this 2023 tour in September, the members of KIX are retiring as a bad. Whiteman has said he wants the band to "retire with a bang" and while they still are all healthy enough to enjoy the fruits of their rock and roll labor. Whiteman has said he will continue to teach and coach and may do the occasional acoustical gig.
There’s much more to Steve Whiteman than just a well-known stick figure.
Despite what legions of rock and roll fans up and down the Eastern hemisphere have to say and in the face of sold out clubs and outdoor venues, Steve Whiteman will insist he is not a rock and roll star. Never mind that every edgy cover band in the state tries to emulate his sound and stage presence. Pay no attention to the front man imposters who try to do what has taken Steve Whiteman nearly 45 years to master. He will still laugh when asked what it's like to live like a rock star.
“That's because I'm not,” he says from his home in Hagerstown. “I don't think I have achieved that rock star status. I think a rock star is Mick Jagger and Robert Plant, guys like that.”
A native of Piedmont, Steve Whiteman's humility may be grounded in his roots.
“Piedmont, Westernport, Keyser and Lonaconing were great places to grow up,” the frontman for the gold and platinum record breaking band KIX, says. “I still have to go through the old towns from time to time. When I was a kid, man, I will tell you those areas were something right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. And when I was out and about and busy as Hell and the stress would get to me, I'd come back to Piedmont and hide out away from everything for awhile.”
KIX was founded in 1977 in Hagerstown. Steve Whiteman joined them the next year, after he was “discovered” singing in a cover band at a club in Allegany County.
“The guys found me. I was playing at the old Democrat Club in Cresaptown. I had a connection through the bass player and his girlfriend. They drove in to hear me sing and play drums,” he says. “They were a group who needed a lead singer and they were Hell bent on getting a record deal. If they wouldn't have found me, I probably would have been working at Westvaco and been a weekend rock and roller, still playing in cover bands in Cumberland.”
From the moment Steve came on board with the band, the goal to get noticed and get signed by a record company became something all members of KIX shared. There was never any question they would do what they could to make that happen. Often, it meant touring six nights a week, performing in less than hospitable venues and and sleeping on whatever couches and vehicles they could find.
The band was signed with Atlantic Records in 1981, releasing multiple albums which spawned several top 20 songs and MTV videos.
“When we got signed, that was it. We really believed we would be rich. But I tell you, we had worked our asses off to get there. We were relentless. We were on a path and we were all going in the same direction. We sent out demos and tapes and Atlantic Records noticed.”
Releasing their self-titled debut in 1981, KIX featured live favorites like “Atomic Bombs,” “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” and “The Kid.” To support the release, the group set out to hit every club up and down the East Coast. Their next LP -- engineered by Ratt and Warrant producer Beau Hill -- “Midnite Dynamite” spawned two top 40 singles.
In the 1980s, KIX was well on its way to becoming the “next big act” in rock and roll. And then sizematic shifts began to take place in the music industry. Grunge and greed took over.
“The grunge scene started taking hold from Seattle and hard rock acts weren't in demand,” Steve says. “And all of a sudden, even our label didn't know what to do with us. AC/DC was also on Atlantic. And they wanted us to be AC/DC but we aren't. The record label just seemed to drop the ball with us.”
To avoid contractual disputes with Atlantic, KIX disassembled as a band in 1995. After 17 years of hit records and touring together, the band decided to call it quits.
For the last 25 years, Steve has found success as a vocal coach and teacher to students in the Hagerstown and Frederick and even Baltimore areas.
“I teach students how to strengthen their voices and get better at what they do,” he says. “I teach kids ages nine and ten and on up to people in their 60s. It's people in bands. It's students who are doing stage work. It's all levels and all ages and for all reasons.”
Over the years, Steve has been “comfortable.” But the life of a reluctant rock star is never meant to be comfortable and when the opportunity came about for KIX to reunite, Steve and his band mates couldn’t refuse.
“Our comeback album Rock Your Face Off started as a fluke,” he says. “Some film makers showed up and approached us and asked us if we'd get back together for some concert footage they needed for something they were working on. From there, a record producer saw some of that film and asked about getting back together.”
After those first sessions in the studio, the band was back together. It was and felt like the old days.
“It’s actually better. Back in the early days, we walked on egg shells. We had to make sure the record label was happy but we were unhappy,” Steve says. “Today we're doing what we want.”
In June 0f 2021, Steve Whiteman released his first ever solo album. Entitled You’re Welcome.
“It comes from a bit I do during the shows where I ask our crowds for a response. I demand they reply, ‘You’re welcome’ every time I say, ‘Thank you,’” he explains.
The cover art on the album has meaning too.
“When I sign autographs, people say ‘Write something special to me’ or ‘do something special,’ and I just ran out of ideas. Finally, I just started doing this little stick man as a portrait — and it stuck. When people ask for my autograph now, they want my stick man — and now everybody can get it on the cover of my album.”