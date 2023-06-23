Good Life
Celebrating Simple Summers
No cell phones, no internet, no social media, no streaming…how did we all even survive it?
Summer days look different from when I was a kid growing up in the 1970’s and 80’s. All I needed was a garden hose with sprinkler attachment, my pink Huffy bike, a ball, a Frisbee, and an AM radio playing the top 40 hits to keep me entertained. The only thing better was a neighborhood cookout with burgers, dogs, fruit, and homemade Kool-Aid popsicles. I was feeling nostalgic and asked my social media friends for their take on ye good ole summertime, before tech took over. I know I know – the irony – asking on social media for memories that happened before social media was invented. What I found was a walk down memory lane – a lane filled with banana seats, roller rinks, 45s, TV antennaes, fireflies, Grandmas, and a lot of front porches. There’s something to be said for a childhood in the summertime where the only thing streaming were the fish in the crick, and the only Coke problem we worried about was if the store ran out and we had to switch for Pepsi until the next delivery.
“My father, a Lutheran minister, was given 4 Sundays off every year, and took them all at once in the month of August, meaning we would have a full one month vacation every summer. We almost always went to Canada or New England to camp because you could camp for a dollar a night just about anywhere. We traveled all over Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and the New England states. Those months were magical.”
Ellen McDaniel Weissler
“Our summers growing up were the best! The neighborhood kids all got together to play kickball or we would make trails and ride bikes. The doors were always open and you just walked into your neighbor’s house. Mom would brown bag us lunch and we would go sit outside and eat lunch. You came home when the streetlights came on.”
Monica Dawson
“We had a camp and lived there most of the summer. We swam in Patterson Creek, skipped rocks, waded up and down in ripples looking for crayfish, and would jump into the water from a tire swing. In the evenings, we’d help the farmer bale hay and then have a big corn roast, sit by the fire, and a few of the men would play guitar.”
Tracy Koelker
“I loved drawing on sidewalks with chalk. Hopscotch, jump rope, jacks, and blowing bubbles were high on my list. I have shared all my favorites with my children and now my grandchildren. But if none of them are available, I might still go out and play!”
Vicky Brenneman
“Kickball every day regardless of the weather.”
Mary F. Cowles
“We’d catch crayfish and salamanders in the stream in our yard. Play kickball or tag with kids in the neighborhood. Explore the woods behind our house.”
Kelly Dougherty Neff
“I’d go fishing all day. A lot of times our parents had to yell for us to come back. We have a couple ponds close to the house and that's where they would find me.”
Greg Norris
“I am a 60’s baby. Every weekend we went on a picnic to Dan’s Mountain, New Germany, or we had one in our backyard. Sunday we visited relatives after church and ate together. These days, I have a dinner for my family on Sundays, to bring us together and keep us connected.”
Emma Brashear
“We played hide and seek, drank from the hose, hung out at friends’ houses, and went to a few nearby swimming holes. And the best part? No beeps and blips.”
Donna Parsons
“Growing up, we had Sunday dinners every Sunday with tons of family. Sadly, no we didn’t keep the tradition going. We all miss it but no one wants to commit to it.”
Nancy Zacari
“Summer days were spent going fishing, riding bikes, and exploring some of the old mine shacks that were still standing in and around the hills of Lonaconing. The pool at the Celanese. Taking in a movie at the Old San Toy Theater in Coney. Sunday get-togethers with all the cousins at our grandmother’s home. No phones being held up to anyone's face. Real conversations. Never had to lock our house or car. The 60's and early 70's were a special time to grow up.”
Michael Foote
“I was fortunate. I lived in a secluded neighborhood where everyone knew everyone. We rode bikes, took walks, played outside in sandboxes, or made up games. When it was raining, I read or baked with my grandmother. I tried to recreate this with my own kids. We did read together, cooked and baked, and I tried to limit TV and video games so they had to play board games or use their imaginations like I did.”
Michele Bridges Bennett
“I spent my summers at Constitution Park.”
Stephanie Hipsley
“We went to a lot of weekend drive-in movies. We packed snacks and drinks and wore our PJs. Also hide and seek, baseball games, and swimming were popular activities. We didn’t sit in front of the TV playing video games or constantly having a phone in our faces.”
Diana Smith
“We played hide and seek, swung on the vines in the forest, rode horses, and floated the crick on tubes. But my favorite thing was catching salamanders, frogs, and crayfish in the crick after a rain.”
Lori Harold Johnson
“Caught lightening bugs, swam in the creek, walked barefoot all over, made our own popsicles, went fishing, had a bonfire. Getting to go with family to see a movie at the drive-in, attend the Mineral County Fair. I grew up on a farm, so my dad always had us doing something big- planting, digging up, butchering. Not necessarily fun, but spent time with siblings, spouses, and nieces and nephews.”
Carol Ours
“We went fishing, built indoor and outdoor tents, made our own slip n slides with sheets of plastic, and helped in the garden. We camped out in my grandparent’s camper with my cousins, played in the woods, went berry picking, and we’d be allowed to go to the candy store and buy a bunch of penny candy.”
Amy Smeltzer
“I grew up in Ellerslie. The weekend would start usually with a babysitter watching Donny and Marie on Friday night and end at my great grandmother’s house watching HeeHaw or Lawrence Welk on Sunday night. In between, my friends and I – and we all grew up together – played Pee Wee, hiked the Tram Road, went to carnivals, to Rocky Gap, the Constitution Pool, swam under the Big Bridge in Will’s Creek, went to Kennywood every year together, played in the church yard, climbed trees, went to vacation Bible School, put on little plays and sketch comedy shows for the neighborhood, attended Sunday School, put pennies on the tracks for trains to run over, got chicken from the fire hall, pizzas from Hobo’s, and spent our allowances buying candy and Dynamite Magazine from Devore’s or Sander’s. We got dirty. We rode our bikes and walked everywhere. I remember my family was closer – cousins and aunts and uncles for every birthday and every summer event. I think they would have called that free range parenting today because all the kids just ran around and played outside and knew each other. But if you got into any trouble, your parents got a phone call before you got home. And we went home when we heard our names called.”
Shane Riggs