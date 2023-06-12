Reader Commentary
A real life “Uncle Frank”
& The End of Being Invisible
What have you done today to make you feel proud?
Happy Pride!!
What is Gay Pride for, you ask? Or why is there even a “Gay Pride?”
I do know that for me, “Gay Pride” was at one time non-existent.
In 1969 when Time Magazine’s Cover photo celebrated the new Gay movement that featured an article on the Stonewall riots, I saw myself. But I dare no admit it. Not then.
I still vividly remember seeing that picture of two men and saying to myself, I am gay but I live in Fresno California not New York City or San Francisco or Los Angeles. And I am 13. I am not even sure I will live that long. What does a gay teenager from rural California do with the knowledge that there are grownups out there living out loud? Or that there are grownups out there who would as soon kill you than look at you?
This teenager did the best he could to hide. Even though he had a history of playing with dolls, baton twirling, cooking in the kitchen, hopscotch, tetherball, choir, dance and theater. Even in college I had a special friend. We hid our relationship. We didn’t tell a soul. At least I didn’t. I knew from my uncles that “Queers” get rolled. Fags get beaten up. A high school friend of mine, Jimmy; an effeminate and funny young man was found dead in a ditch. He didn’t even make it to graduation. It was 1975. So, for damn sure, I hung out with really cool women and pretended for the longest time that I was invisible.
Then, 1978 happened, not only was Harvey Milk murdered, but San Francisco Mayor George Mascone, known as “the people's mayor” was killed by association. I was 22 by then and the message was loud and clear for me.
I moved to Los Angeles in 1982. I was 25 and I lived near West Hollywood. It had recently become an incorporated city with a friendly, and even sexy mayor that had been a gay model. He was a great mayor. His administration busted me out of the closet
I attended by first “Gay Pride” event in 1984. I was 27. It was the summer that my father had died at 49. He died shortly before the Gay Pride event. Shortly after I came out to him, he came to me and said; “Son, do what makes you happy. You live your life the way you want to live it.”
That same year – in 1984, AIDS had not yet spread across the country. It was called the “gay cancer”. Then, President Ronald Reagan, was ruthless and detached. We all took things into our own hands. ACT UP…Fight Back: Silence = Death. The haters only strengthened our community. Creating networks and rallying Act Up! Fight Back!
In my late 30’s in 1994 I moved to Washington, DC. I lived in Dupont Circle. At the time, it had the highest density of gays in any zip code in the country. Back then, it was simply the gay and lesbian community. I love that we have grown and that our community works at being inclusive, at least making an effort to bring visibility to all LGBTQIA folks. The more of us that are out, the less power the haters have in legislating laws against us.
I am here today because of the drag queens at Stonewall. I am here today because of men and women in our community who refused to live in the closet 50-60 years ago.
Harry Hay, Frank Kameny, Rita Mae Brown, Angela Davis, Paul Monette, there are so many people out there who paved the way for us….I am sure the folks from my community can name several other names here. Many of them are local heroes.
Several books along the way have helped me, too.
One book that totally changed my life was, The Velvet Rage: Overcoming the pain of growing up gay in a straight man’s world. By Alan Downs, PHD. That book really schooled me about my internalized shame. Which happens to many of us in our community.
It is important to address the inner narrative of self-loathing that reinforces that message that we do not deserve to love. Even today, I still catch myself playing that old tape. Thank goodness for the love of friends and for the love of our earlier activists.
I am privileged to be here and alive today. In my teens, I thought I’d get killed for being gay. While in my 20’s and 30’s , I thought AIDS would kill me. Now, at 66, I can rest in gratitude for my life and honor myself for living out loud.
I am here to celebrate life. As we all are. So, a few days in the month of June, can offer all of us the chance to come out and celebrate love. It is a great thing.
I live in Cumberland now. And I am happy to be here where the pace is slower than DC and the grass is much greener. However, I do find at moments that Cumberland is behind the times. I see it when the local paper writes articles that are oh-so-subtle with gay fear. If there is a gay event to be covered, a reporter should be aware of the language and aesthetics of our community and offer a story that is open minded and informative. I have seen a few editorials and cartoons that are not supportive.
And sometimes, at the age of 66, I find that I play invisible here in Cumberland.
I dare not look at another man for too long in fear that I might threaten or offend him.
And since I wear colorful scarves, and sometimes clogs and I am pretty colorful, people see me more than I realize.
This year will be the 7th year for the Cumberland Pride Festival. Gay Pride Festivals and Gay Pride events bring our community together. It gives us an opportunity to see each other. It gives us a chance to dance out loud and celebrate with our allies, too. It gives us a chance to meet others and realize we don’t have to play invisible – even if just for one day – one event – one festival. And there is nothing wrong with that. Teenagers and young adults of all persuasions in this town (and other towns) really need to see that. To see self-acceptance. To see community acceptance. Not just tolerance but acceptance. The younger generation needs to see older folks like me out and about and living our lives in rural America. Why? Because there are those who still struggle and still remain invisible and they need to know that it does get better and that love is love.
Gay pride events can be informative as well. Let’s say you have a son or daughter that has come out to you. You can get support on learning how to love and accept that child regardless of what others might say. You can reach out to a group named PFLAG. Or contact Safe Space here in Cumberland.
So what does Pride mean to me? Personally? Simply, it’s one big affirmation of love. Our world is getting meaner and scarier for those on the fringe. For many like me, Pride offers an opportunity for all of us to rally up and find ways to bless, honor, affirm and celebrate and show love for our each other and for the community.
Everyone is welcome and everyone can get involved.
Love is inclusive.
Frank Asher was one of Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People for 2022 and was last featured in our January 2023 edition.
Original photos in this feature by Victoria Koerner.
No H8 Campaign photo courtesy of Adam Bouska
All photos courtesy Frank Asher.