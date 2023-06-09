Somewhere over the RainbowBy KIMBERLI ROWLEY
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
How Theatre is and always will be a “safe space” for others
The Theatre. A place for oddballs. Weirdos. Or, to put it into a little nicer terms, a place for “those who march to their own beat.” It would be more appropriate, in some cases, to say “those who march, dance and sing to their own full piece orchestra,” but I digress.
The performing arts has always been a safe space for those who feel marginalized elsewhere. It has always been a beacon of creativity, expression, hope, and even home. Many times before someone “comes out,” they come into their own on a stage.
I reached out to a few people that I have known over the years to get their take on what role the arts might play in the LGBTQIA+ community and how mediums like theatre might not only provide a safe space for its members, but also serve as a tool to educate those of us that might want to be an ally, but are not quite sure how to go about it.
Leo Wollan is 24 years old and lives with their fiancé Frankie in Pittsburgh. Born Nina Wollan in Allegany County, Leo went through some difficult times with acceptance, but they still say they are proud of their Western Maryland roots.
“I began singing in my church choir as a kindergartener, and by age seven started getting involved in a local musical theatre day camp called Gotta Sing Gotta Dance. Some major influences in my passion at the time were Laura Godfrey and Desiree Witt, two incredible women from the community who teach choir and drama at their respective schools that took the time out of their summers to put together the camp,” Leo recalls. “I was lucky enough to have Mrs. Godfrey as my music and choir teacher in middle school. I attended the camp every summer until I was too old, at which point I entered high school and was able to join the Drama Club at Mountain Ridge with Michaela Hale.”
Leo fell in love with theatre and flourished.
“I had what one might consider an unstable childhood, and had trouble relating to people my age, but musical theatre offered me an escape into realities that were different than the one I was stuck in, and allowed me to pretend to be someone else, even if it was for a little while.”
Theatre still serves as a stress relief.
“When I am performing, any problems in my life or anxieties I have disappear; there is nothing else in the whole world except me and the audience I am telling this story to. I do it because I know there are others like me who need to escape for a while and allow themselves to see the world through someone else's eyes, and I feel honored to be able to help people in the way others have helped me. I want to make people feel emotions through theater that they didn't know they were capable of feeling.”
The theatre was also an accepting and embracing place for Leo.
“People involved in theatre are generally very kind and understanding, and my actor family was the first group of people I really came out to in person aside from in online queer spaces. With all things, there’s a bit of a learning curve, and when I came out I don’t remember there being any other non-binary actors in our town,” Leo says. “I felt very comfortable explaining my feelings and didn’t feel judged by the people who know me, and I felt very supported and was happy to explain anything that people might have questions to.”
“We have so little time on this Earth, and our lives are too short to be living them for other people,” Leo muses. “When you find comfort in being yourself, you find more and more people who have the same thoughts and experiences as you do. I know people say it all the time, but truly being yourself is the best thing you can do. I don’t even necessarily mean in an LGBTQ+ sense, but rather in a sense that people shouldn’t have to feel like they need to tone their personalities down for the comfort of others. Surround yourself with people who love you for you.”
Kyle Wolford started doing theatre just like Leo did – church plays and school drama club. He is now a theatre major at Frostburg State University and intends to make theatre his career.
“Theatre is something where I can be all in and nothing else in the world matters,” he says. “Whatever problems I’m facing go away when I step into a rehearsal or I’m just on the stage.”
And, also like Leo, the arts world was one of the first places, he found acceptance.
“Since I started singing and doing theatre, it has been a safe space for me - a place where I’ve always felt like I could be myself fully. School is hard because you try to fit it and you don’t want people to perceive you as weird, but in theatre weirdness is encouraged,” Kyle says. “I’ve never felt more accepted than with that community. The arts community has always been very accepting and open to anyone and I’ve always taken comfort in that.”
Kyle was fortunate to have a strong group of friends in his theatre circle at school and he gives credit to them for helping him to be comfortable in his own skin.
“My senior year, I was in this group of guys who were so unbelievably supportive of me during our musical. They always made sure I felt included and felt like one of the guys. I will never forget those guys and they will always be a huge part of my life. It was the first time I felt truly like myself.”
“Don’t rush to put a label on yourself, “Kyle says. “You are young and you have your entire life to figure out who you are, nothing has to be set in stone. Another piece of advice I would give is to not care about what other people say and think. As long as you feel comfortable with who you are, that’s all that matters. You don’t need to impress anybody except yourself.”
Originally from Frostburg, Shelby Herbert is a musician, writer and artist who lives a full life with her wife, Kate and their two cats. Although she now resides in Morgantown, Shelby still teaches at Mountain City School for the Arts in Frostburg.
“My feeling of safety in the arts has ebbed and flowed. Most often, the arts have been where I feel bravest and most empowered to be myself - that hasn't always necessarily been the equivalent of safety though. There have been many times when the arts have been my safe space, but also many occasions where the arts have left me feeling very isolated, ostracized, and unsafe,” Shelby reflects. “Because of that, I make it a huge part of my mission as an artist and teacher to allow space for people to feel empowered and curious to discover and live in their authenticity.”
And, like many of her students, Shelby credits the theatre world with helping her discover her truth.
“The beautiful thing about theatre - and really the arts in general - is it requires you to look at all kinds of humans with empathy - that has allowed me to feel inspired to explore many parts of myself that I otherwise may never have discovered,” she says. “I've also been really privileged to work in theatre with a variety of bold, diverse, wonderful humans who encouraged me to explore and be curious, which opened my eyes and mind to so many possibilities in life.”
“I used to think I would arrive at some destination of ‘being my true self.’ That way of thinking only boxed me in,” Shelby recalls. “Allow yourself to make one small, authentic choice at a time and those choices will collect and grow. If you're waiting to feel safe to be who you are, you may have to wait forever. Being true to yourself and living authentically is an act of defiance in this world, and that rarely feels safe. Be kind to yourself and take one step at a time toward your own authentic self, toward what feels right for you. It's a journey, not an arrival.”
Is theatre then a true “safe space” for self-exploration? A haven for misfits? A sanctuary for those who are looking for acceptance?
“The nature of art is it allows space to play and explore,” Shelby says. “Performing artists tend to be people who think outside the box. I'm not sure if the performing arts is a place that collects the people who are inclined to think and live outside the box, or if it is an experience that encourages people to live and think outside the box. Perhaps it's a little of both. But the people in the performing arts tend to be pretty accepting of a lot of different ways of being and living. More importantly though, the performing arts asks you to look inside yourself and to look inside other peoples' experiences. The performing arts require you to tell a story. I think storytelling opens us up to wanting to figure out a little more about our own story.”
So can we, as humans, use theatre as a tool to educate people through empathy and healing? To experience joy, love, sorry and pain that we may not even know existed?
“I think certain shows can really open people’s eyes and show them what the reality of being in that situation really is.” Kyle adds. “Not to mention, sometimes just working with someone closely who is a different sexuality or ethnicity, you can see that they are no different than someone who is straight or white.”
“The arts are the most powerful tool we have towards opening people's minds,” says Shelby. “Theatre takes every person involved into another world. There's something about being in the room and feeling the energy of an audience and the performers that makes theatre a more effective method of looking at other people with empathy than anything else. It's harder to hate when you can see and feel the emotions and experiences of another person. The world would be a much better place if we could all look at each other with a little more empathy.”
Photography for this feature courtesy of the Cumberland Theatre, Perk Hull Designs and Lisa Wolford/Wolford Photography.
Editor’s Notes: The Cumberland Theatre has never shied away from controversial topics that spotlight the LGBTQ community. Plays and musicals that have highlighted this theme over the years include The Cake, Hair, Dirty Blonde, Rent, Hairspray, Confessions from the Ladies Room, Faceful of Mama, Mamma Mia, The Full Monty, the recently staged The Prom, and some would argue The Wizard of Oz because it does in fact, feature “Friends of Dorothy.”
