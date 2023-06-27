Reader Commentary
Take Pride in your health
Why now is the time to address LGBTQ Health Disparities in Rural Maryland
Growing up in the late 80s and early 90s, the LGBTQ community, particularly the gay community, was concerned about contracting HIV and eventually developing AIDS. Evidence-based literature regarding the etiology, diagnosis, and treatment of HIV/AIDS was in its infancy stage during that time. Fast forward almost forty years later and 675,000 deaths since the epidemic’s onset, there are now medications that remarkably decrease the chances of contracting HIV in pre-exposure and post-exposure scenarios.
The first such “one dose” drug introduced to the market was “Truvada” a couple of years ago, which can lower an individual's chance of contracting HIV by 99%. However, a stigma still exists even if one seeks to get on pre-exposure prophylaxis, also known as PREP.
Naturally, I wanted to get on PREP but was too embarrassed to go to my primary care provider. So I decided to go to another local healthcare facility. This was my personal choice. The environment was cold, and the provider’s judgment was palpable when he found out why I was there.
“We don’t prescribe those kind of medications here,” and he told me to go elsewhere. After that experience, I made an appointment with my provider and followed the steps to get on PREP. My experience was smooth and judgment-free. But I will never forget how ashamed and humiliated he made me feel coming out of that appointment. I also wondered if others also shared the same experience.
HIV/AIDS prevention is just one issue that causes healthcare gaps for persons from the LGBTQ community. I also wondered if my geographical location didn’t help the situation either. This experience was the impetus for reaching out to Clare Madrigala, a registered nurse, a friend and colleague of mine and one of the top educators specializing in LGBTQ healthcare-related issues in the country, to get clarity on healthcare disparities in the LGBTQ community.
What do you think are the top 5 health-related issues that are affecting the LGBTQ population?
“Violence towards the LGB and especially Transgender communities. This violence comes in the form of physical, verbal, and political. As of February 2023, there have been over 300 anti-LGBTQ legislative bills filed. These bills convey to the community that they don't want us to be a part of society. There is also a lack of mental health resources for LGBTQ+ adults and youth. Transgender people have suicide attempt rates that are nine times greater than the country's average. 41% of transgender people attempt suicide in their lifetime Increased rates of anxiety and depression among LGBTQ+ people are due to the everyday discrimination and microaggressions we experience in a heteronormative society. Substance use rates are increased for LGBTQ+ adults and youth. Discrimination, unsupportive families, and systems lend to folks using substances to cope with daily stressors at disproportionate rates."
What do you think are some obstacles the LGBTQ community face when trying to access the care they need?
“There is an overall lack of culturally competent health care providers for the LGBTQ+ community. Without basic understanding of the community's needs, providers are missing important opportunities to ask insightful questions needed to ensure proper preventative screenings and measures are taken to keep the community healthy. There are also situations where a provider’s personal bias and discrimination can cause patients to delay or prevent care.
What steps can the medical community take to break down these barriers to care?
“Mandatory cultural competency training for all staff. Ensure SOGI (Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity) data is collected appropriately in the practice or institution’s Electronic Medical Records system. Inclusive intake forms. Allow for disclosure of pronouns, chosen name and other SOGI data. Hire LGBTQ+ people in positions throughout the practice. Visibility such as rainbow flags, stickers, pronoun pins for staff, reading material in lobbies, and marketing materials that reflect BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.
Regarding current progress in closing the gap in healthcare equity and increasing access to healthcare for the LGBTQ community, what report card grade (A-F) would you give these two MD geographical areas: Urban centers (Baltimore/Suburbs) in Maryland vs. Rural Maryland (Western MD, Southern MD)? “Urban B+. Rural C-“
Could you explain why you gave these grades?
“Urban is the cities. Baltimore and surrounding suburban areas have many health and community resources such as: Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health, Trans Maryland organization, The Frederick Center, Pride Center of Maryland, Chase Brexton clinic. The rural – like Cumberland for instance- still are lacking in LGBTQ+ health care and social resources. There are however, folks within those communities making grass-roots efforts to create those spaces such as Cumberland Pride.”
What do you recommend to improve each geographical area's grades?
“Individual practices, hospital systems and health organizations to create a safer space for LGBTQ+ people to access competent care. Training for staff, opening LGBTQ+ specific programs within their systems, forming social support networks and community spaces.”
After speaking with Clare, I’ve learned that the issues creating health disparity amongst the LGBTQ community are multifactorial and could have serious long-term consequences if not addressed. However, extraordinary individuals like Clare have made and continue to make progress in closing this healthcare equity gap by providing much-needed education and training to healthcare providers and facilities. Education and acceptance continue to be key in the health and wellness for all of us.