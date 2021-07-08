Allegany Magazine was named Magazine of the Year by its parent company CNHI in March. During a reception held in the lobby of the Times-News (the magazine's sister publication) yesterday, CNHI COO Steve McPhaul presented Managing Editor Shane Riggs and Publisher Rob Forcey a trophy commemorating the accolade. Because of pandemic restrictions still in place for the office concerning size of gatherings, the event could not be attended by members of the public or the magazine's team of correspondents. Because of that reason, Allegany Magazine has chosen to publish here online the acceptance speech written by the managing editor for the occasion.
This award is a great honor and one I've personally had my eye on ... I think.. since I started this job almost 16 years ago.
On October 1 2005, I began this relationship with Allegany Magazine. And it's been one of the longest relationships I've ever had. We broke up for a couple of years but like a lot of couples who do that, once we were reunited it was a stronger attachment.
I know I hold the title of managing editor but I honestly couldn't do what I do without an amazing support system ... those who got us started. And that was the original "Fab Five" of Ron, Dave, Michelle and Jeremy and takes us to the folks we have on board today like Rob, John, Sue and her team, Sharon, Don and his crew and the always fashionable Vaughn.
And I owe a massive debt to our talented pool of correspondents, columnists, photographers and stringers. We have a few who have been with us from the beginning. I want to thank every writer and photographer who trusts us with their words and images-- especially Karen Morgan and Brooke Long whose work graces the two covers that helped earn the magazine this distinction.
But most importantly I want to thank the readers of Allegany Magazine for their support and loyalty and frankly love of this magazine. Our readers have embraced this as part of the community. When we ask them for stories or photos they inundate us with material. When an issue is running a little late, I hear from them. When they don't get their magazine delivered correctly they call me at home and message me on Facebook. And trust me.. They really do. I have the screenshots from my cell phone to prove it.
I have seen threads on social media about Allegany Magazine...both good and bad. But to me, even the criticism is good because it means readers and the community are invested. It means they are paying attention. And it means they have ideas and they want us to continue doing what it is we do.
A painter once told me ... when you look at artwork hanging on the wall....the worst reaction is indifference. And I think every issue we create is a work of art. And so I love when readers react. It means they still care. It means they still feel a part of what it is we do. More than any award, that feeling of ownership among the readers is what Allegany Magazine has always strived to achieve.
And I am thankful for that. Our readers are what kept me here for the first five years and now the last seven years since I came back to this job -- by the way on July 1 2014 so happy belated anniversary to me.
I am also very grateful for the support of our parent company CNHI... of the encouragement and strong belief in us and even personally in me and my abilities from Donna, Steve, Michelle and Sharon. The fact that this award came from my peers and colleagues within the company is high praise and an incredible validation of the value and quality of this product.
And I do enjoy being on a corporate mentoring committee where I assist 10 other company magazines in their quest to improve. That connection means a great deal and being able to network with other editors only helps us all get better.
I hope Allegany Magazine can continue to be a jewel in the company crown and in the community it serves for a long time.
I sometimes joke and tell people yes, there's an "I" in magazine but more importantly, there's an "All" in Allegany and that's what makes all the difference.
-- Shane Riggs
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
July 7, 2021