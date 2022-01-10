Firefighter photo
Photo courtesy of Jonathan Dayton

Allegany Magazine pays tribute to our area fire and rescue volunteers in a poem written nearly 35 years ago by Managing Editor, Shane Riggs. 

The Rescuer’s Prayer

 

My life is but a journey, Lord

To live as only you can see

So let me use the gifts you give

To treat others tenderly

The blessing you have given me

Is to be a rescuer of lives

To help the bleeding to recover

And the dying to survive

To come when I am called upon

And never to delay

Young or old, black or white

Spring or Winter. Night or day.

There are people who will count on me

To fight a fire, find a child.

There will be those whom I will lose.

No matter how bold, brave, or mild.

My tasks may be simple, Lord

Like releasing a kitten from a tree

Or I may encounter difficulties

A five car pile up on Route Three.

But I shall use this gift with all my heart

The way that you see best

I shall not only hold the living

But the dying to my breast.

I shall do my best to help them all

And never expect their praise

I will be there when that siren screams

Throughout the weeks and days

Just as you, yourself, once healed the sick

And made the deaf to hear

Give me strength to aid them, Lord

Even when I shake with fear

And when my days are over

And my summer turns to fall

Lord, I will gladly give my life to you

The mightiest rescuer of them all.    

This poem was originally written by the author, Shane Riggs, in June 1987 and warmly dedicated then and even now to the entire team of the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company and the Ellerslie Ambulance and Rescue Squad.

 

