Allegany Magazine pays tribute to our area fire and rescue volunteers in a poem written nearly 35 years ago by Managing Editor, Shane Riggs.
The Rescuer’s Prayer
My life is but a journey, Lord
To live as only you can see
So let me use the gifts you give
To treat others tenderly
The blessing you have given me
Is to be a rescuer of lives
To help the bleeding to recover
And the dying to survive
To come when I am called upon
And never to delay
Young or old, black or white
Spring or Winter. Night or day.
There are people who will count on me
To fight a fire, find a child.
There will be those whom I will lose.
No matter how bold, brave, or mild.
My tasks may be simple, Lord
Like releasing a kitten from a tree
Or I may encounter difficulties
A five car pile up on Route Three.
But I shall use this gift with all my heart
The way that you see best
I shall not only hold the living
But the dying to my breast.
I shall do my best to help them all
And never expect their praise
I will be there when that siren screams
Throughout the weeks and days
Just as you, yourself, once healed the sick
And made the deaf to hear
Give me strength to aid them, Lord
Even when I shake with fear
And when my days are over
And my summer turns to fall
Lord, I will gladly give my life to you
The mightiest rescuer of them all.
This poem was originally written by the author, Shane Riggs, in June 1987 and warmly dedicated then and even now to the entire team of the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company and the Ellerslie Ambulance and Rescue Squad.