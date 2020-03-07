A column twenty years in the making
Gluten is a protein found in most grains. The gluten found in wheat, barley, and rye are known to cause serious health problems (like Celiac disease) to annoying digestion problems in others. Because removing gluten from your diet can also change your overall intake of fiber, vitamins and other nutrients, it’s important to know how to choose your foods in order to meet your overall nutritional needs. A doctor or a dietitian can help you make appropriate dietary choices to maintain a well-balanced diet.
Folks with a gluten sensitivity issue usually need to avoid anything with the following ingredients: Wheat, barley (including beer), rye, triticale, and in some cases oats (because they could have been manufactured in facilities where wheat and barley are also handled.)
In general, eating habits of those who need to avoid gluten can be challenging because it means in most cases, these folks can’t or won’t digest most common breads, cakes, pies, candies, cereal, cookies, French fries, gravy, lunchmeats, salad dressings, soy sauce, and some meats and seafoods, and even some prescription medications.
Dining out presents its own challenges. Thankfully, many restaurants now carry gluten free options on their menus in response to customer demand.
For those with a gluten sensitivity, it’s not all bad news. Some early clinical studies have looked at the benefits of eliminating or just limiting gluten from the diet and they have included weight loss, improved gastrointestinal health, and even improved athletic performance.
Believe it or not, after nearly 20 years of writing a food column for newspapers and now for this magazine, I have never shared my recipes for gluten free desserts. Never. Not in two decades. Friends and family who are gluten intolerant or have an allergy have asked me privately for my gluten-free recipes and I have happily offered up some of my favorites but I have never included them in a cooking column.
Until now.
Basic Gluten-Free Flour Mix
4 cups superfine brown-rice flour
2/3 cup tapioca flour or starch
1 1/3 cups potato starch
Directions: To measure brown-rice flour and tapioca flour, use a large spoon to scoop flour into a measuring cup, then level it off with the back of a knife. Do not use the measuring cup itself to scoop your flour when measuring; it will compact the flour and you will have too much for the recipe. Add both flours to a large resealable plastic bag, along with potato starch and tapioca flour; reseal and shake until well combined. Keep refrigerated until ready to use, up to 6 months.
Chocolate Layer Cake
For the cake:
Vegetable oil cooking spray
11/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup brown-rice flour
1/2 cup almond flour
3/4 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
1/4 cup quinoa flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon coarse salt
2 large eggs
3/4 cup warm water
3/4 cup low-fat (1 percent) buttermilk
1 ounce (2 tablespoons) unsalted butter
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
For the Frosting:
1 1/4 cups sugar
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon corn syrup
5 large egg whites
3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat two 8-inch cake pans with cooking spray. Line bottoms with parchment; spray parchment. Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients, and mix until smooth, about 3 minutes. Divide batter between pans. Bake cakes until they pull away from sides of pans, about 1 hour. Let cool in pans on wire racks. Cakes will keep, covered, for up to one day.
Make the frosting: Place sugar, water, corn syrup, and whites in a heatproof mixer bowl over a pot of simmering water. Cook, whisking occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture registers 160 degrees on a candy thermometer. Attach bowl to mixer. Whisk hot sugar mixture on high speed until stiff, glossy peaks form, about seven minutes. Whisk in vanilla and salt.
Assemble the cake: Place a cake layer on a plate. Spread 2 cups frosting on top. Place remaining cake layer on top of frosting. Frost top and sides with remaining frosting. Cake is best eaten within 1 hour of frosting.
Hazelnut-Vanilla Shortbread
3 ounces (6 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened
1/2 vanilla bean, split and scraped, pod reserved for another use
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup brown-rice flour
3 ounces blanched hazelnuts, finely ground (1 cup)
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Cream butter, vanilla seeds, and sugar with a mixer until fluffy. Reduce speed to low; add flour, hazelnuts, and salt. Press into pan; freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Score shortbread into 18 pieces; bake until gold, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes; unmold using overhang. Let cool on a wire rack. Cut into pieces. Shortbread will keep, covered, for up to 3 days.
Polenta “French Toast”
For the Polenta:
6 1/2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
2 cups cornmeal (not quick-cooking)
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1 cup raisins
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup low-fat (2 percent) milk
For the French Toast:
Vegetable oil cooking spray
1/4 cup corn flour
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/2 cup raspberries
Directions: For the polenta: Bring water and salt to a boil in a 2-quart pot. Add cornmeal in a slow, steady stream, stirring constantly. Cook, stirring often, until mixture begins to thicken, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring often, for 1 hour. Stir in syrup, raisins, cinnamon, zest, nutmeg, and milk. Cook for 30 minutes. Spread polenta onto a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, and let cool. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.
Make the “French toast”: Cut cold polenta into 4-inch squares; cut each square into 2 triangles. Heat a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Toss polenta triangles with corn flour, dusting off excess. Add to pan; cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Serve with maple syrup and raspberries.
Banana Walnut Muffins
1 1/4 cups brown-rice
1/2 cup toasted walnuts, finely ground
1/2 cup potato starch
1/4 cup tapioca flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon xanthan gum
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated
1/2 cup safflower oil
1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar
1 1/2 cups mashed overripe bananas (3 to 4)
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with baking cups. Whisk together brown-rice flour, ground walnuts, potato starch, tapioca flour, baking powder, xanthan gum, and salt. Whisk together yolks, oil, sugar, bananas, and vanilla. Fold flour mixture into banana mixture. Whisk whites until stiff peaks form. Working in 3 batches, fold whites into batter. Fill each baking cup with batter. Bake until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean, 22 to 24 minutes. Let cool slightly. Turn out muffins onto a wire rack, and let cool completely.
Almond Torte with Pears and Whipped Cream
For the Cake:
1 1/4 cups whole natural almonds (about 6 ounces), toasted
1 teaspoon cornstarch
4 large eggs, separated
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
For the poached pears and topping:
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 cinnamon stick
5 wide strips lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
4 firm, ripe Anjou or Bartlett pears, peeled, cored, and quartered
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup sour cream
Directions: Make cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, blend almonds and cornstarch until finely ground, about 15 seconds. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest, vanilla, and salt until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes. Gently fold in almond mixture. In another large bowl, whisk egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold one-third the whites into almond mixture; fold almond mixture into remaining whites just until combined. Pour batter into a 9-inch springform pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan.
Make pears and topping: In a large saucepan, bring 4 cups water, 3/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, and lemon zest to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, add pears, and cover pan with a piece of parchment to keep pears submerged. Cook until pears are tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 15 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate. Bring liquid to a boil and reduce until thick and syrupy, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, whisk heavy cream until soft peaks form. Whisk in sour cream and 2 tablespoons sugar; continue to whisk until soft peaks return. Serve cake with pears, syrup, and whipped cream
Banana, Coconut, and Cashew-Cream Tart
Tart Shell:
1 1/2 cups whole pecans
Pinch of coarse salt
1 1/2 cups pitted dates
2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
For filling:
1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight and thoroughly drained
1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup, and more to taste
1 vanilla bean, split and scraped
3/4 cup desiccated coconut
3 or 4 ripe but firm bananas
Directions: Coarsely chop pecans and salt in a food processor. Add dates; pulse until thoroughly combined, 15 to 20 seconds. Add syrup; pulse just until combined and mixture sticks together. Press nut mixture firmly and evenly into a 9-inch pie plate, wetting your fingers as needed. Set tart shell aside.
Make filling: Grind nuts to a coarse paste in a blender. Add water, syrup, and vanilla scrapings; blend until smooth, about 5 minutes, scraping sides as needed. Mixture should be the consistency of thick pancake batter. Set aside 2 tablespoons coconut; add remainder to blender, and process to combine. Pour into prepared shell, spreading evenly.
Thinly slice bananas on the bias; arrange in slightly overlapping rows, beginning at edge of tart. Sprinkle with reserved coconut; serve immediately.