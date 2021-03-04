‘Bloom’ where you are planted
The Business of Weddings and thinking outside the ‘Box’
“I always felt like creativity was my outlet,” says Lori Dudiak, owner of Bloom Box Queen City, downtown Cumberland’s newest floral shop, “but now it’s progressed beyond what I ever imagined and is now all things wedding.”
Dudiak and her Lead Floral Designer, Amanda Winans, started the business in Lori’s basement and word soon got around town just how vivacious and Instagram-worthy their arrangements are.
Soon, amid the pandemic and Lori’s three children being home for virtual learning, Bloom Box grew out of the basement and into their new home at 10 S. Mechanic Street in Cumberland.
Born and raised in Cumberland, Lori says finding a spot in Downtown was important to her.
“I want this to be more than a flower shop,” says Lori. Thus, in July, the pair taught themselves how to remodel and totally reimagined their space. “We had some help from our husbands and my Dad installed a new HVAC system, but otherwise the two of us created the space you see now.”
Well-lit by a wall of windows, featuring exposed brick and gold industrial accent fixtures, the space is perfect for a “micro-wedding,” bridal showers, a cocktail hour, baby shower, or whatever life event that needs a posh space.
“We love bringing life to old things,” says Lori, “so most of what you see here is furniture that we refinished or pieces from former favorite places in Cumberland.”
Just off the bricks and convenient to Canal Place, Windsor Castle, and the churches on Washington Street, the Bloom Box Queen City space can hold up to 50 guests and has a working fireplace and bar.
“We really think this is great for smaller, intimate settings and helps a couple’s money stretch a little further,” says Lori. “We will sit down with a bride, dig through their Pinterest or vision board, and really get to know your style. I can’t tell you how many brides tell us, ‘I couldn’t put into words what I wanted, but you brought my dream to life.’”
Amanda says Bloom Box brings a modern, youthful, trendy option to the local floral industry. “We speak to the young bride who sees the trends in magazines and wants that for herself,” she says.
Indeed, following trends is part of the Bloom Box touch.
“We see how the wedding world is changing, florals are changing from blushes to burgundys to using more color and that’s best expressed through flowers,” says Lori.
Kacy Kyle, a tattoo artist at Tattoo Nouveau, another woman-owned business, contracted Bloom Box to provide arrangements for her wedding last summer. “Three months before my wedding, I had no flowers except for a handmade bouquet that was a hot mess. I did a consultation with them, only had a few photos for color inspiration, and I was blown away with the end results.”
Outside of wedding season, Amanda and Lori offer tablescapes for the home, floral arrangements for the everyday, birthdays, and anniversaries. They deliver and plan to resume offering floral design classes in their new space once it is safe to do so.
“We want to establish a relationship with our clientele and help them celebrate their events year after year,” says Amanda.
Lori and Amanda have deepened and developed their skills further than just flowers. Lori is a certified wedding planner and the duo offer wedding day coordination, wedding design consultation to ensure a consistent overall aesthetic for the Big Day, custom signage and more. “We keep learning and reading,” says Lori. “Two heads are better than one and Amanda and I can provide so many services.” Amanda agrees, “Over the last year, I’ve learned so much about the industry, what is available seasonally, and continuing that education and pushing my artistry outside my comfort zone is something I am extremely passionate about.”