Don’t know the words to the wedding march?
Try “humming” it
How a local restaurant brand expanded and bloomed
It simply wasn’t enough for Kim Kesner to be busy working in the kitchen of the busy Hummingbird Café.
Located just off Canal Parkway in West Virginia in what was once the major terminal of the Cumberland Regional Airport, the restaurant opened five years ago under her leadership. And somewhere along the path of making sandwiches, shrimp and grits, loaded baked potatoes and Salisbury steak, Kim realized she missed her former life in flowers.
And so, being a person who believes a woman can actually have it all, when the opportunity arose for her to open a floral business on the level of the old terminal building directly above her restaurant, she decided to bloom where she was planted.
Literally. And she and her daughters founded Hummingbird Floral.
And that’s where I sat down to talk to her about her passion for design, her creativity with flowers, and her need to expand.
Elbows deep in baby’s breath and the scent of aromatic roses filling the space, Kim is excited about her family’s new business venture and its positive possibilities – even in a pandemic.
Allegany Magazine: You already have your hands full with a successful restaurant. What inspired you to get involved in the floral business?
Kim Kesner: I was a florist for nine years before I opened The Hummingbird Cafe and began to miss the creative aspect of the floral business. When the upper level of our restaurant became available it was the perfect opportunity to combine my skills with my two very talented daughters and broaden our business by opening Hummingbird Floral. Now, we are your one stop shop for any event!
AM: I know this is a brand new expansion but how are things going? And what kinds of events are you doing?
KK: We opened in November 2020 and already have a few weddings booked for 2021, which we highly look forward to! Last year we started to get our name out with holiday wreaths along with funeral sprays, and silk and fresh arrangements. For Valentine’s Day we did something called “Bakes and Blooms” where we had a variety of fresh roses and chocolate covered strawberries along with a variety of other decadent desserts to pair with any style arrangement. People seemed to like that so we hope to do more things like that.
AM: I know it’s been a precarious time for local restaurants during the pandemic. Many of our local restaurants have had to make huge adjustments. I am sure that is true for Hummingbird Café. But how has it impacted the floral business? Have you noticed?
KK: We recently opened therefore we have not seen the full effect of the pandemic. The majority of our arrangements have been for funerals and we even have had customers order a cake to send to something sweet to the family to enjoy.
AM: Are there any big trends happening right now with arrangements? Anything you are watching?
KK: We have noticed more asymmetrical designs with mixed textures becoming popular. We are in the process of creating our own trend in the floral industry by offering beautifully designed arrangements with delicious sweet treats. That’s something we are really excited about because I don’t think anyone is doing that anywhere right now.
AM: Has anything really challenged you so far with the floral business?
KK: The biggest challenge for us was starting a new business venture in the midst of a global pandemic, but we never back down to a challenge.
AM: We are about to go right into wedding season – with brides making arrangements for their summer weddings – that is what the timing of the March edition of the magazine is all about. Are you already booking flowers for weddings this year?
KK: Yes, we have several weddings booked for the upcoming wedding season. We can’t wait to make their dream wedding into reality.
AM: What advice would you give a couple about ordering or picking out wedding flowers specifically?
KK: Definitely book and plan in advanced so we have ample time to design your perfect wedding flowers.
AM: With Hummingbird Floral and the Hummingbird Café doing catering, is your intent just to take over the wedding and party industry with one convenient stop?
KK: Yes! My girls and I are the perfect trio to make your dream wedding exceed your expectations in every way imaginable from your flowers to dinner and desserts.