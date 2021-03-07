What’s Cooking
Keep it casual!
Just like your wedding day, the rehearsal dinner is up to you too
By WILLIAM HAND
Culinary Contributor, Allegany Magazine
Calm down. It’s going to be okay.
Just when every couple thinks they have everything all squared away for the wedding – the photographer, the reception, the wedding party, the music, the dress, the tuxes, most realize they have left out one small detail – one small but potentially impactful event that brings everyone involved in the wedding itself together – the “rehearsal dinner.”
And no, this is not a rehearsal for dinner. This is the dinner you host (usually, the groom’s family picks up the tab for this one as a thank you for all the expenses the bride’s family is about to fork out.) It is usually held right after the wedding rehearsal itself. Traditionally, the couple meet the night before their vows at their wedding venue with the folks actively participating in the ceremony to rehearse the ceremony. Everyone then knows when to start marching down the aisle, where to stand, what to say, and everyone goes through the motions of the ceremony. After this event is over, everyone at that rehearsal goes to dinner together. It’s that simple. Anyone who attends your wedding rehearsal (including the officiant, the soloist, and the organist should be invited. If that person was at the venue when you rehearsed your ceremony, that person is invited.) It is a thank you and meant to be kept just between participants in the wedding party itself. So, no, your maid of honor cannot ask her boyfriend’s grandmother to attend!
The rehearsal dinner is just that. It’s a dinner. It doesn’t have to be fancy. You can ask a local restaurant to reserve a banquet room for you. Or you can DIY it and have it yourself – if your wedding party isn’t too big, you can even host it at your own house. It’s a dinner to say thank you to the people who have agreed to be in your wedding. And it is not intended to be formal. It’s a get together. Among people who are your closest friends and family. Otherwise, why are they even in your wedding to begin with? So breathe.
The rehearsal dinner is a time to relax and recuperate. And if everyone in the wedding party doesn’t know each other yet, this is the time for introductions. My rehearsal dinner was a lunch with everyone at a seafood restaurant overlooking the Chesapeake Bay.
It is supposed to be very casual. The goal of a rehearsal dinner is to relieve some pre-wedding jitters and make everyone feel comfortable with the upcoming nuptials, while not upstaging the main event.
Traditionally, the groom's family organizes and pays for the party, but you definitely host it yourself. There are no rules to the rehearsal dinner. Don’t make it one more thing you are stressing out about. I catered my nephew and his wife’s rehearsal dinner a couple of years ago as my wedding gift to them and it ended up being a great time.
The rehearsal dinner is also a great place to hand out gifts you may have for the folks in your wedding party. This is the time to deliver those gift bags to those who helped you put the “next” day together. While tomorrow’s wedding reception is when everyone is toasting and supporting you, the rehearsal dinner is the time when you toast and thank all the people who gave their time, energy, money and heart into making your big day special.
Looking for ideas for a rehearsal dinner?
Click on each photo for a few local suggestions...
And before everyone leaves the rehearsal dinner, it’s the perfect opportunity to remind everyone of what time and where to show up the next day. For the actual wedding. It’s a great time to go over last minute planning and to take a head count to make sure everyone you need involved is present and accounted for.