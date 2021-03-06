Decorated Interiors
Love and Marriage, love and marriage
Go together like…. Well…sometimes….
Wedding bells are ringing and you’ve just celebrated one of the happiest days of your life! Now what? What is your next step as a married couple when it comes to living together? Moving into an apartment, searching for the perfect home, building a dream house? Or maybe you’ve already spent some time living with one another before getting hitched. Chances are, living through home renovation or what to agree upon regarding a large home decision was not included in marriage counseling. When it comes to living with your spouse and creating a home, it’s important to learn, listen and be patient. Learn how your spouse lives. Are they neat and tidy or do they leave their clothes all over the floor and the toilet paper roll constantly empty? Can you both make concessions to remedy these little quirks before they become annoyances? Listening to your spouse about what visions and styles they see for the look of your home and future projects is extremely important. Share your ideas so that together, you can create a space that is equal parts without one half feeling like his or her ideas weren’t heard. And be patient. Sometimes it takes a while to learn one another’s quirks and ways of living, but if you can talk it through, chances are, living together will be much easier than if you don’t.
Oftentimes, interior designers are jokingly referred to as “marriage counselors” and “therapists” which is funny, but also sometimes true. We are the tie-breakers between which paint color would look best, which idea is better, and so much more, and while we don’t necessarily like to be in the middle, we use our skills to educate clients so they can come to a decision together. Before diving into a house purchase or project, set some guidelines with your spouse like deciding on a budget, talking out your ideas, and establishing a 51/49 rule. The 51/49 rule can apply when both ideas have been heard, a few choices are agreed upon, but one partner has the 51% deciding factor. This works well if in turn the other partner has that same benefit on another portion of the project. There are so many decisions to be made in a marriage regarding finances, starting a family, sharing housework, career goals and more, that if you can both narrow down how to efficiently and respectfully make decisions together, those same factors will apply to all of the other decisions as well.
Sadly about 12% of couples consider divorce during a home renovation! To avoid this, talk to your partner with an open mind, layout a set of clear goals and a plan of action, set a realistic timeframe, and decide on major expenses up front rather than at the last minute to avoid someone sleeping on the couch. Some home related decisions as a married couple might seem like a piece of cake, but the items below, for example, can be deal breakers.
In marriage and in building a home and a life together, you and your spouse have agreed to embark on an exciting journey together so keep it light and make it fun. From a design standpoint, life is too short to argue over a recliner or grout color. If you do need help, the professionals are there to lend a helping hand so don’t be afraid to seek it. By building a life and home you’ve both been involved with, you’ll feel closer and ready to tackle other aspects of marital bliss.