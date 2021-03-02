Good Life
Awe inspiring, accomplished, historic….
Women Mean Business
March is Women’s History Month. And I thought I’d highlight some of the unique undertakings, awe-inspiring accomplishments, and historic contributions from those who came before us. Let their stories inspire you.
We begin with Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color serving as Vice President of these United States. Prior to that, she was the first woman as Attorney General of California and only the second woman of color elected to the Senate. She has ambition, compassion, speaks her mind, and will fight for injustices. I look forward to her work.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman and first Jewish person appointed to the Supreme Court (1993), the first woman being Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981. RBG was best known for her strong stances on gender equality, affordable health care for all, same-sex marriages, and she fought for the rights for those with disabilities and members of the LGBT community.
Susan B. Anthony was a public speaker when women weren’t allowed. Her work led to the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery and the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. She is also the first woman to have her face on a coin.
Belva Lockwood was the first woman to run for President in 1884 and 1888 and the first woman attorney to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court fighting for women and minorities. Because of her, women may pursue careers in the legal field.
Annie Edson Taylor was the first person (man or woman) to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in 1901 at age 63. She wore a custom-made barrel lined with a mattress. Women were now seen as adventurers and daredevils and not only mothers and nurturers.
Madam C.J. Walker was the first self-made female millionaire. In the early 1900’s, she created hair products for black women and used black women in the advertisements for the products, which hadn’t been done before. She was the first large employer that hired black women. Her products are still being sold today.
Margaret Sanger was a nurse who got arrested for publishing information on contraception after many of her patients asked her what they could do to stop getting pregnant. She opened a birth control clinic in 1917 and was again arrested. She later created the American Birth Control League which would later become Planned Parenthood.
Speaking of sex, we can’t forget to mention Dr. Ruth Westheimer who used humor and bluntness. She made it okay to ask questions and to be proud of your sexuality. This tiny woman’s family was killed during the Holocaust while she was away at school. She became a sniper as a teenager then went to college in France before settling in New York.
Eleanor Roosevelt was the First Lady for 16 years. She was the first First Lady that would give press conferences speaking on behalf of women’s rights, women in the workplace, and civil rights. She even flew with the Tuskegee Airmen to bring attention to their group.
And then there is entertainment pioneer Lucille Ball. She produced the I Love Lucy show making Lucy the first female head of a television show – one that is still on the air today – that show also introduced the first interracial couple on television and was the first to depict a pregnant woman.
Dr. Sally Ride traveled to space in 1983 making her the first American woman and the first LGBT astronaut to do so. (Valentina Tereshkova did it in 1963 as part of the Soviet space program). Ride would go on to become a professor and start her own foundation that would bring science to young girls.
Diana Nyad swam from Havana to Key West, 110 miles that took 53 hours at age 64 without a shark cage for protection. Yikes! She encountered sharks and jellyfish but said it was her lifelong dream and when you have a dream, you “find a way.”
In the sports world, Sarah Thomas is the first woman to officiate a college football game, a bowl game, and an NFL game. (Shannon Eastin was the first female to officiate an NFL game in 2012 as a replacement ref). Another Sarah, Sarah Fuller, is the first woman to play college football in a Power 5 game when her team, Vanderbilt, took on Missouri. With so many players not available due to COVID19, she had her opportunity and kicked off to start the second half of the game in November 2020.
Oprah! Need I say more? She is proof that you can rise from poverty, survive sexual assaults and a miscarriage, get fired for being emotional and “unfit” for delivering the news on air, and still go on to become a mega-successful powerhouse who seems to have her hands in so many philanthropic projects.
Women can be President or Vice President or on the Supreme Court, billionaires, astronauts, professional athletes, comedians, or have their own television shows. Because of these women, we can go on daring adventures, have children or not, write books, run for office, start a business, and marry who we want.
So ladies and young girls, keep dreaming and achieve that thing that sets your soul on fire. Yes, there will be obstacles and nay-sayers. It won’t be easy. But with hard work, creative ideas, an “I can do this” attitude, and support, there will be no stopping you. Maybe in ten years or twenty years or one hundred years, your name will go down in history and Allegany Magazine will be writing about you.