Derek and Diane Green
August 20, 2011
“The best advice (that’s real advice) was not advice I heard at a wedding but a concept on marriage that was given to me by a friend who had a friend give her the same thought before her marriage. Those who are about to get married would do well to remember that two people who get married are still two people who are individuals choosing to share life together. Sounds simple on the surface however often times people forget that a person may have goals and dreams they wish to accomplish before they met their spouses. The idea of choosing to allow someone to continue to realize their personal dreams is one thing but to support that other person in those personal endeavors is where a true bond lies. Relationships require time and energy and often times it requires one to sacrifice oneself right now to better the unit, but this sacrifice coupled with remembering to support one another when a dream is being followed will do nothing but strengthen the couple.”
Derek Green
Photos Courtesy Derek and Diane Green
And Derek + Diane Photography