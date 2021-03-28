Working toward Happily Ever After
Dustin and Brodie Mallozzi
October 14, 2017
As the brisk October morning turned into an Indian summer afternoon, our wedding commenced at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mount Savage, Maryland. The leaves had just begun changing from vibrant summer green to shades of amber and gold. I had an impatient morning surrounded by my closest friends, accompanied by stacks of French toast and bacon, and my incredible mother who made sure every detail of the day would be perfect. Pictures were taken on my family’s home place, my soon to be husband, Dusty, and his buddies were all dressed in tuxedos looking sharper than ever. As I waited for four o’clock to arrive, I had several conversations with my dad who gave me encouragement and guidance throughout the day.
Standing at the doors of St. Patrick’s church, I peered into a room filled with 250 of our closest family and friends. My heart pounding in my ears with what seemed like an apple in my throat; dad nudged my arm and reminded me to “just keep breathing.” I searched the crowd for my mother with happy tears at the corners of her eyes; and then met eyes with Dusty, whose grin would make any girl’s knees grow weak. His smile had always given me strength and confidence, a safe place, and was more than enough to get me through that day.
Dusty and I had always shared mutual friends throughout middle and high school, and we grew closer while I was in college. We may not have been each other’s first loves or high school sweethearts, but we give a lot of credit to timing; thankful for years of growth and patience, until God planted us in each other’s path.
After three years of marriage, I think I can offer a little advice. Choose your spouse every day. It’s not always glamorous or perfect, choose them anyway. When times are tough, pray together. Life is short, celebrate the small things. Remember to live in the present and love them where they are.
- Brodie Mallozzi
Photos courtesy Katie Robinson/Katelyn Grace Photography