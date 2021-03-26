Focusing on the Bigger Picture
Jada and Garrett D’Atri
September 7, 2019
“If there’s any advice I could give to those getting married in the near future is to first and foremost, keep God the center of your life and marriage. Second, to always stay in the moment and try to enjoy the little things. And third when planning your wedding, focus on the bigger picture and what is going to matter in five or ten years. To not obsess over the small things that your guests won’t even notice.”
Jada D’Atri
Photography by Anna Brown Photography