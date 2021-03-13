Jared and Heather Lancaster
August 29, 2015
“After being married for a little over five years and having some amazing marriage examples in my life, I would advise newlyweds to enjoy every moment and not to sweat the small stuff. Life is truly too short so spend it laughing and making memories with one another. Sure, you’ll both have bad days, but be sure to support one another and have the others back no matter what. A piece of advice I read a long time ago, that has stuck with me, is to never complain to your family about your spouse. Of course, your family may love your spouse, but they could secretly hold that tidbit of information against them no matter how big or small because you are their direct family. If you do need to vent about your significant other, do so to one of their family members because that person won’t hold a grudge and may be able to offer some great advice.”
Heather Lancaster
“Make time for yourselves as a couple and as individuals.”
Jared Lancaster