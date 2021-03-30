Where are they now?
“Talk to each other”
Jeremy and Sarabeth Rice
October 4, 2014
“My advice for the day of the wedding- spend the money on food, dancing, alcohol (if that’s your thing) and photography. Guests won’t remember what decor or venue you had but they’ll remember if they had the best time at your wedding. And a good photographer will capture it all for you to reminisce on. Remember the wedding blues are a real thing (the sadness the day after the wedding wanting to do it all over again!) As far as marriage itself is concerned. As cliche as it sounds, communicate. It’s the most important thing in a marriage. You aren’t mind readers so it’s important to talk to each other. Separate bank accounts probably help too. Haha.”
Sarabeth Rice
-
Photos by Derek and Diane Photography