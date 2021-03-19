Allegany Magazine
Happily Ever After
Jordan and Cierra Fradiska
December 9, 2017
“If we can give any advice to couples getting married, we would always encourage them to remember that marriage is continuously a work in progress and to make time for each other as much as possible. Do not get side tracked into comparing your marriage to anyone else's, because every marriage is different and not a single one is perfect. Only you and your spouse can control the happiness and life you create in your life and marriage.”
Photography Courtesy Derek + Diane Photography