Richard and Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
January 3, 1998
“Besides love and physical attraction, marriage requires infinite patience, tolerance, and the sort of love that will stand up to difficult times and the occasional moment when you cannot stand to be in the same room with your partner for one more second! It is a cliche to say that the roses and moonbeams end, and real life sets in, but it is a cliche because it is true. If you are sharing your life with a person who can offer you shelter through the storms of life, who will in return seek you out to be their haven, and who will know and love and need you, warts and all, after the honeymoon ends and day-to-day life becomes a reality, then jump in with both feet and never look back. That sort of love is precious and brings a lifetime of small joys, shared sorrows, and the quiet peace in the soul that comes from complete acceptance. Oh…and make sure you both like the same kind of movies!”
Ellen McDaniel Weissler