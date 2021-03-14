Seth and Jewel Bernard
August 7, 2010
“Our advice for newlyweds can be summed up in two points. Always strive to experience “firsts” together. It can be as grand as visiting a foreign country neither of you have ever been to and immersing yourself in their culture; or it could be as simple as trying a new food together. Your emotional connection can only grow stronger when you’re making memories. And most importantly, never go to bed angry. It’s a fairly common bit of advice, but it’s one that continues to ring true. Arguments most always seem sillier the next day, so try and remember that pride sometimes begets resentment. When it’s not worth it, never sleep on it.”
Jewel Bernard
Bernard wedding photography courtesy of John Bone/John Bone Photography