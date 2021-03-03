From the Editor’s Desk
How’s that “Happily Ever After” working out?
Welcome to Allegany Magazine’s Wedding Edition
We have been doing a special wedding edition of Allegany Magazine for five years (this is our sixth special issue highlighting the subject though) and each time I get the enviable position of looking at photos from your day of days. I have seen traditional weddings with huge gowns to simple ceremonies in someone’s backyard. I have read stories where the bride almost got cold feet, to proposals at aquariums, to couples who got married wearing Hawaiian shirts. What we have learned since we started talking to all of you about your big day is that there is no right or wrong way to get married. The wedding ceremony should be and is a reflection of you.
Since this is Allegany Magazine’s 15th anniversary this year, we started thinking about other anniversaries – yours, to be specific. And we wondered what some of the couples we had featured in the past have been up to since appearing in our pages and so we asked some of them. There is no better time to check in with someone’s life than after the vows taken at the wedding. And so we thought for this edition, not only would we include your “never before seen in any publication anywhere” wedding photos that you sent us, but we would call up some of the couples from past wedding editions and see how they are coming along with their own “happily ever after.” So often we wish the newlyweds well and send them down the highway of matrimony with only a few aluminum cans tied to their bumper and some flung bird seed in their hair. We thought it might be nice to visit some of the couples we have featured in the past and see what they are doing now – and you’re going to hear from many of them on what life has been like since marching down the aisle and into our pages. A few of them even have some words of wisdom for many of you who are looking to this edition for inspiration.
Married couples blend their lives, expand their families, and ultimately embark upon one of the most celebrated and challenging of human adventures. However, a true marriage is much more than legally bonding two people together. It is the joining of two hearts. And that love only grows when nurtured and cultivated. A wedding is the symbol of commitment, the ceremony that bonds two people to one another, and makes public the relationship.
A few words said and some signatures on a piece of paper are all that are technically required to create a marriage, legally. But those who have been married for five hours or fifty years can testify that the end of the wedding ceremony is just the beginning. Marriage is work. It requires a lifetime of love, commitment, selflessness, respect, friendship, acceptance, compromise, trust and yes – humor to make a marriage endure. Marriage is not 50/50. It's each person giving and doing 100 percent.
And I think there are a few couples in this very edition who are nodding in agreement right now.