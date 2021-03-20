Daniel and Nathan Crump
March 9, 2018
Our love story began three years to the date of us saying “I do!” We had never done anything traditional, why start now we thought, so to the courthouse we went. Keeping with the day we started dating we decided to make this our wedding day. March 9, 2018 surrounded by each of our best friends and immediate family members Nathan and I agreed to spend the rest of our lives together. Love shall always win!
Daniel Crump
Photography courtesy Jacki Dixon
Location: Allegany County Courthouse, Cumberland, Maryland
Rings by Hannah Ehlman @ Hannah Jean Metalworks
