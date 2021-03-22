"Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering."
-Nicole Krauss, The History of Love
Danny & Asheton Phillips
August 15, 2020
“The wedding took place at the beautiful White Barn at Lucas Farm in Garrett County. The owner, Brittany Lucas, told us that it was only the fourth time in business history that a wedding was rained out. We made the most of it, even though we were all soaked by the end of the day!”
Asheton Phillips
Photography by Lorie Rummer / Lorie Rummer Photography
