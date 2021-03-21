Jon and Erica Dicken
June 9, 2018
Our first date was a Co-ed softball game in 2015.
Our plans for a ‘’regular’’ date fell through. But we have continued to play co-ed softball ever summer since. And so naturally, we were married at home plate on June 9, 2018 in Bedford County, Pa. Our daughter Graceyn – then eight months old – was our flower girl. This home plate was made as a surprise gift from my step dad and it is currently hanging on display in our game room.
Erica Dicken
Photos Courtesy Melanie Weyandt Photography
