“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are.”
—Oscar Wilde
Ryan and Catie Brenneman
June 13, 2020
Our original wedding plans were very sadly canceled and we had to re-plan another wedding in a short amount of time. We were supposed to be married on the Delaware seashore at the beach on May 2, 2020 with lots of family and friends around us, but due to COVID, it didn't happen the way we first planned.
We really didn't want to wait a whole year to be married, so we pivoted to a local micro wedding with less than 25 of our family members and closest friends. Rocky Gap was wonderful to work with, giving us a tour of the best spots to be married. It turned out to be the best decision we made; it was an absolutely beautiful and stress-free day! We changed the date for our Delaware wedding to next May, rescheduled all the vendors, and will have our “second” wedding later this year.
Also, my entire dress was handmade by a dear friend Amanda Heavener. She started from scratch with nothing and created this absolutely beautiful wedding dress. I'm so excited I get to wear it again next year! Thanks for letting us share our story!
Catie Brenneman
Photography by Leigh G Photography of York, Pennyslvania
