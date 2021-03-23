 “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

—Maya Angelou

 

 Tanner & Karle Zembower.

October 10, 2020

 

“This is my son, Tanner and his beautiful bride, Karle. They were married at a rented cabin in a beautiful fall setting in Deep Creek Lake.  Their dogs were best man and maid of honor.”

 Sherry Zembower

  

 Photography courtesy Melissa Gaglio/ Farfalla Photography. Used with permission.

