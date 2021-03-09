Cody and Brandy Bennett
September 12, 2020
“When I envisioned my wedding as a little girl and growing up it was beautiful, magical and perfect in every way. We would be surrounded by family and friends to celebrate our love. I never dreamed of a wedding during a pandemic. Over the six months leading up to our September 12th wedding there were so many uncertainties. From cutting our guest list down to meet the governor’s restrictions to wondering if everyone would have to wear masks or even would we have to postpone the wedding for everyone’s safety.
The Back Farm on Piney Run did everything they could to make our day perfect in our eyes! Kirsten Getz Photography captured every detail from the lace, bead details on my dress to the smile and tears coming from my handsome groom waiting for me at the end of the aisle! The rain, fog, wind and coronavirus were curveballs along the way but our pandemic wedding was perfect in every way even if it wasn’t the original way we had planned!”
-- Brandy Bennett
Photography courtesy of Kirsten Getz Photography
Location: The Back Farm on Piney Run
See all of this year's couples in the March 2021 Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now