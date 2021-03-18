Denny and Kylie Largent
July 1, 2017
“We were married July 1st 2017 at Stonebridge. It had just opened up and when we went to tour it, it wasn't even finished yet but we knew it was everything we were looking for. It is a beautiful place to have a wedding! Denny and I have been together for 15 years now!”
Photography by Aperture Studio. Used with permissions.
See all of our 2021 couples featured inside the Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine. Available now where fine magazines are sold. Or call 301-722-4608 and subscribe.