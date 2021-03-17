Hunter and Danielle O’Haver
September 8 2018
My one and only daughter Danielle and her husband Hunter were high-school sweethearts. They started dating when Hunter was in 9th grade & Danielle was in 10th. They just celebrated their 2nd anniversary, in September and in those 2 years they welcomed their daughter Blaire Elizabeth and bought their first home in Lavale. Hunter is an electrician and Danielle is a nurse at UPMC Western Marylad. They are “old soul” young adults and our whole family couldn’t be more proud of them.
Submitted by DaleAnn Howe
Photography by Mike Petenbrink
