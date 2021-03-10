Kori and Emily Smith
June 20, 2020
“Our story started many years ago while I was a cashier and Kori was a handsome frequent customer. We hit it off after some horseback rides and movie dates. We decided to tie the knot and plan our wedding for June 20, 2020. As if being a Nurse and Police Officer wasn’t stressful enough through the COVID pandemic, we were also trying to start our lives together. By the Grace of God we were able to safely have our wedding with our loved ones. We are immensely grateful for this life together and hope we can be an example for others to never lose their faith and keep everything in God’s hands.”
-- Emily Smith
Photography courtesy of Tyler Priola, Photographer/Creative
See all of this year's local couples in the March 2021 Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now.