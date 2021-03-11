“Close your eyes and count to three
Wish a lovely wish and you will see
Sparkling dewdrops glistening of rain
Fields of flowers where tiny elves reign
Soaring gliding birds give rides for free
Chattering squirrels live in a willow tree
Gathering nuts for the long winter ahead
Scattering leaves to line their little beds
Twinkling teardrops light the sky at night
Dusting trails of diamonds glittering bright
Luminescent moon glowing in scholarly ease
Excellence of purity to be seen in the trees
Dancing angels carving beauty in all of life
Wending paths of love erasing life's strife
Close your eyes and count to three
Wish a lovely wish and you will see.”
Leila Cowles
Matt and Courtney Dillow
December 18, 2020
Photography by Derek + Diane Photography
Locations: Savage River Lodge, Frostburg and Savage River State Forest, Grantsville, Maryland.
See all of this year's couples in the March 2021 Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now! '