“Close your eyes and count to three

Wish a lovely wish and you will see

Sparkling dewdrops glistening of rain

Fields of flowers where tiny elves reign

Soaring gliding birds give rides for free

Chattering squirrels live in a willow tree

Gathering nuts for the long winter ahead

Scattering leaves to line their little beds

Twinkling teardrops light the sky at night

Dusting trails of diamonds glittering bright

Luminescent moon glowing in scholarly ease

Excellence of purity to be seen in the trees

Dancing angels carving beauty in all of life

Wending paths of love erasing life's strife

Close your eyes and count to three

Wish a lovely wish and you will see.”

Leila Cowles  

Matt and Courtney Dillow

December 18, 2020

 

Photography by Derek + Diane Photography

Locations: Savage River Lodge, Frostburg and Savage River State Forest, Grantsville, Maryland.

See all of this year's couples in the March 2021 Wedding Edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now! '

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video