A Seat at the Table
Why Cumberland’s Colby Lehman has “big plans”
It’s not every day you open up a 200 page oversized coffee table book and in the back find the name of someone you know. I remember seeing Fort Hill High School alum Colby Lehman perform in shows at Frostburg State University and also at the Henhouse dinner theatres during summers in the early to mid-2000s. He was brilliant in FSU’s production of Urinetown for instance. And then about ten or so years ago, he moved to the Big Apple to seek his fame and fortune and spread his wings. Imagine my surprise when I was leafing through a very impressive design book written by EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg – a full color photo book on the subject of how to dress your dinner and breakfast table for every single special occasion – and in the back I read Colby’s name – thanking him for the design – not designing the book – designing the rooms and the tables that are photographed in the book. And then I learned that during the height of the pandemic, Colby had not only “moved home” but had brought his business, his experience and his creativity with him. I thought it would make for a great conversation – which in turn, became this story.
WH: In a nutshell, what would you say you do?
CL: I make things pretty.
WH: How did all of this get started for you?
CL: I started doing events in New York City and I was involved in the restaurant business there. I know you know what that is like, Bill. And I was the owner’s assistant and they hired someone to do a special event and that person really didn’t know what she was doing and I did. It was a wine bar and so we did a lot of wine events.
WH: And then you ended up doing more than wine events?
CL: I did a lot of everything there and then and I dabbled in other events. Pre-COVID, I was doing a lot of event styling and designing work.
WH: You are thanked in the Whoopi Goldberg coffee table book. The Unqualified Hostess. How did that happen?
CL: The company I worked for introduced me to Whoopi. And through a simple conversation, she asked me to do the design. She attended a tea party the restaurant hosted. And so I ended up going to her house and designing all the tables and the rooms for the book – using Whoopi’s own collections. She is a big collector.
WH: First name basis with Whoopi?
CL: Well, you know. Whoopi. Tyler. Oprah. I did Oprah Magazine’s big holiday party and then Tyler Perry’s movie premiere party. I did all the designs, all the table and floor layouts – and then the step and repeat design, which is where all the photo opps take place so my work was all over social media. I was doing all of that and then the pandemic hit in 2020 and New York literally shut down. But around that same time, I had already made the decision to start my own event planning and design company. I had events booked in New York. I mean a lot of events. And then that all ended up being cancelled. Thanks, COVID.
WH: But you live here now? You came home during the pandemic?
CL: I was here in Cumberland for a solid year when I decided this area could use something like this. It could use some more pretty. There’s not a lot of people here doing actual styling of events. There are wedding and event planners but not ones that actually do the physical and creative styling and so I thought this area could use me. And so figuring I could pretty much start my business anywhere, I decided during the pandemic to start it here…and then I stayed. In the line of work I do, I could do it from anywhere. So why not here?
WH: The name of your company is Will-Co-Jack. How did you come up with the name, Colby?
CL: Well, Bill, my full name is William Colby Lehman so Will Co is William and Colby put together and my nickname growing up was Colby Jack – after the cheese so I incorporated that into the name too.
WH: When people book you for an event or for a wedding, what happens?
CL: People usually want to see photos of my previous work. Then we have a conversation about taste and colors. I am actually booking now for events in 2023. When it comes to wedding design, most couples actually come in with a list of things –and some of those things will work and some won’t.
WH: Do clients come in with ideas they have found online?
CL: Oh yea. And really, anyone can get inspired by Pinterest but when you get down to doing it, you really need styling done by a professional.
WH: What’s it like to be back home?
CL: I am really right now in a happy place. The photographers around here are amazing to work with and people around here have been great.
WH: And you’ve been out at Stone Bridge Event Center a lot? You’ve been doing a lot of weddings there, right?
CL: I met Shauna (Fiorentino, the owner) at Stone Bridge through a mutual friend and so I started emailing her back and forth and I met with her. Starting your own business is hard and so you need to make connections and network. And that is what Shauna and Stone Bridge has helped me do. I started helping out with small projects and weddings there. But I don’t specifically work for Stone Bridge. I have a great relationship with them but you can book me for anywhere, really. Will-Co-Jack, my company, obviously specializes in weddings but I can do any event – anniversaries, office parties, big dinners, Mother’s Day events. I can style any kind of event.
WH: Is this something you have always had in mind when you thought of doing your own business?
CL: Well, it’s not like I got married and then just fell in love with the whole idea of wedding planning from designing my own wedding. Design is something I do. And it’s something that over the last 14 years I have found I am really good at.
WH: And the goals for the business here?
CL: My goal? I want to be successful here but I want to work in the bigger markets too. I can travel anywhere and still be based here. I plan to go back to New York to finish some events there that I have planned but I don’t think I will go back to New York full time. I think I will stay in this area. But I also don’t want people to think they can’t afford me. With me, you get a New York design but not with the big city pricing.
WH: When should people think about booking you?
CL: Let’s see, this story is for March. So even in March, I will be looking at the end of 2022 and 2023. So now is a good time for weddings and events later this year and even next year.
WH: Are there any trends you are spotting?
CL: The trend right now is to have your wedding and reception in one place. I remember as a kid the weddings were always inside the church and then you went somewhere else for the reception. Now couples want it all in one location. But that’s the thing about trends. They change. Also color is on trend this year. People want color. I like using color in weddings.
WH: Is there anything you should or shouldn’t do when planning your wedding?
CL: Nope. One bride told us she wanted to get married wearing purple so I said “Then get married wearing purple. It’s your wedding. It’s your day. Do whatever you want.”
WH: Are weddings a big business?
CL: I can tell you I think the wedding industry here in Allegany County is a very big business. We have gorgeous venues here. We have mountains and lakes. It all depends on what you are looking for but you can find most everything right here. You want a barn, we’ll get you a barn. You want a pretty church, we got them here. You want to get married outside in the fall, no better place than here. This is a place where you can literally create any wedding you want.
Will-Co-Jack can be found online – on the company website – willcojack.com and through social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Colby promises it is “super simple to get ahold of me and it’s free just to sit and talk.” The Whoopi Goldberg book in which Colby is acknowledged “The Unqualified Hostess” remains available at select retailers and online.