Wedding Edition: The Ins and Outs for 2022
Wedding season is fast approaching which led me to the question, what unique styles are trending and which have gone out of “style” for 2022? I’ve been out of touch with wedding planning for a few years, but always love seeing what unique ideas couples come up with for their special day. Someone very close to me is getting married later this year and it was so interesting to hear what new directions wedding planning has taken. If you are in the planning stages of your nuptials, here are some popular and retiring trends to keep an eye out for.
What’s “In”
- Themed events- think of a Great Gatsby or Masquerade themed wedding or rehearsal dinner. Couples want a themed experience from start to finish to elevate the whimsy, fun-factor, and add a light-heartedness feel to the celebration.
- The Color Silver. Silver is back in an “old-world charm” way.
- Focal walls. Create a focal wall for guest photos or as the backdrop for the ceremony with metallic, flocked, and printed options.
- Big bashes- Big weddings are making a comeback after the last two years have required limited guest lists. Couples want to celebrate with family and friends more than ever.
- All out guest style- This is a personal favorite! Wedding guests are showing up dressed to impress in head-to-toe specialty wear as a way to have fun and pay homage to the couple.
- Virtual invites- Save the paper and send out virtual save the dates and invitations to save on budget, mail time, and as an instant way to communicate with guests in the event of plan changes.
- Hanging florals- Prepare to see dramatic floral scapes that are suspended over tables, hang from arbors, climb up a staircase, and drape over just about anything. These dreamy floral creations allow for dramatic movement and are a fantastic way to bring in color, texture, and scent.
- Open air venues- If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that we’ve become more comfortable spreading out in large, open spaces rather than being crammed in enclosed rooms. Open air tents allow guests to spread out and feel safer with fresh air on all four sides.
- Champagne towers- Don’t be surprised if a glamorous champagne tower is the new photo hot spot. These elegant towers of glass and bubbly are as impressive as they are delicious.
- Weekend long celebrations- Weekend long celebrations with planned events are allowing the newlyweds to spend more time with their guests. Welcome parties, intimate dinners, planned activities like hiking or spa services, bonfires, and more give guests a thoughtful and relaxing experience both before and after the ceremony.
- Pressed flowers- The 70’s era is reintroducing itself in small wedding details like pressed flowers on stationary, candles, cakes, and more.
- Cozy corners- While the trend this year focuses on larger weddings, that doesn’t mean intimacy is thrown into the wind. Quiet, cozy spaces in fun locations allow guests to catch up or rest their dancing shoes in a comfortable spot unique to the venue.
- Weekday weddings- Due to an enormous amount of rescheduling over the last few years because of the pandemic, couples are opting for weekday weddings which can be less expensive than the popular weekend event.
What’s “Out” for 2022?
- Starry lit ceilings- There is a shift in lighting and decor to eye-level, in the moment design. Rather than looking upward, lighting, florals, and other decorating elements are in the “present” and focus on tabletops, dance floors, and cocktail bars.
- Family style meals- Wedding couples and guests want elegance and structure to their meals so plate service is making a return. Gone are the days of family style serving and grazing buffets.
- Wedding favors- In order to cut costs and focus on more memorable details, wedding favors are becoming a less popular trend.
- Monogrammed dance floors- Colors and fun graphics and patterns are taking the place of traditional monogrammed dance floors. Creative flooring allows couples to incorporate unique touches to the overall experience. Monograms can still be placed on other areas of decor, but leave the floor to express the couple’s personality and style.
- Bouquet and garter tosses- Rather than interrupting the dance flow, couples are choosing to forgo these once popular traditions.
- Less is more with a guest welcome bag- Couples are becoming more sustainably conscious and offering smaller, yet thoughtful treats in guest welcome bags rather than a bunch of items a guest might have to tote home.
While these trends, new and old, are coming and going, it is important to treat them lightly, especially when it comes to your special day. If one of them isn’t your style or a “fading” trend is something you’ve always wanted, don’t let anything stop you from having your dream day. As long as a decoration, idea, or tradition is important to you, it will never be remembered as “dated” in your experience from the day. Weddings are a wonderful way for a couple to express their love and for family and friends to celebrate this happy occasion. So celebrate in the best, most beautiful way you can think of and use these tips as guides. Or don’t! It’s your day. Whatever your takeaway, happy wedding day and may you enjoy a lifetime of happiness.