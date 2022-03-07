From the Editor’s Desk
Before, During, and After the ‘I Dos”
The Responsibilities and Duties of the Wedding Officiant
In addition to being the managing editor of the very periodical you are holding in your hand, I also have a secondary “job.” Actually, it’s probably my third or fourth job, really. But as far as side hustles go, it’s my most rewarding and the one I think that probably has the biggest impact. I am an ordained wedding officiant.
About seven years ago, a friend who was planning to get married at the Allegany Museum asked me if I was able to officiate as he wanted some special touches to his wedding. He was about to join the military and wanted some very specific detail in the ceremony. I went online and got the legal paperwork necessary in order to officiate that wedding. And then a month before the ceremony, the couple broke off their engagement and I was informed my services would not be required. Sad, right? I know.
But a few years later – my nephew and his fiancé came to me and asked if I could officiate their wedding. And I was not only tickled, I was honored and a little scared. I wanted to do something special for the bride and groom – and so as a wedding gift I sought continuing education and seminary course work. And I obtained a certificate in divinity studies – which allows me to add a layer of counseling to my officiant duties. Speaking for me and only me, I like to get to know the couple I am marrying – I like to have lunch with them or at least coffee – and sit and talk about their wishes, hopes, and dreams. I then personalize each ceremony so the story of the couple is weaved into the actual script of the day.
In the time I have been officiating weddings, I have found that it is a sacred duty – one that as the saying goes is not to be “entered into lightly.” I feel the weight of each couple’s relationship and their future together. I want to know the “origin” story and hear what each couple plans to do in the future. And as such, I feel invested in each and every couple for whom I have had the honor to bond together in holy matrimony.
There are also a few things I have learned along the way – in officiating and solemnizing the vows of all the couples I have ushered into matrimony. And some of these could be great points to keep in mind when choosing your own officiant – whether it be a trusted family friend, the minister of your church, a justice of the peace, or a boat captain. Your wedding day is about you. Find an officiant who understands that and is ready to guide you and to create the ceremony of your dreams.
1. Be a Mirror.
The wedding officiant is first and foremost a reflection of the couple. And the ceremony should include personal touches and stories about the couple. Sometimes couples need a little help figuring out what they want to say and what they want said at their ceremony. The officiant makes sure the bride and groom are both heard, supported, and that what they want said in their ceremony is actually said – or not said.
2. Be a Cheerleader
Once I have met with the engaged couple, in the months and weeks leading up to the ceremony, I try to serve as a big cheerleader – just checking in occasionally with the couple to say hello and eventually running a “script” by each of them for approval. And then I arrive at the event about an hour before the wedding, just to check in, collect the wedding license, and let the couple know it’s going to be a great and very happy day.
3. The Wedding is All About the Couple.
I often wear all black to officiate a wedding. Why? Not to defy any superstitions, but simply to blend in. The officiant is an important spiritual and legal guide to the day but once the ceremony is over, the officiant is not the star. I once fretted about what I was going to wear to a wedding I was officiating until a friend said to me “It really doesn’t matter. No one is paying attention to you anyway. All eyes are on the bride and groom.”
4. Be a Calming Influence
The officiant is the on-site “calming influence.” Or should be. The couple should know with the arrival of the officiant, everything is about to get legal and serious. But I always pop my head in when I arrive to say hi. I also have been known to take a breath during the ceremony itself to “check in” with the couple – to let the bride get out a giggle or let the groom shed a tear – to encourage them to stand closer or hold hands. My job is to make that moment standing there with me as stress free and as happy for the couple as possible.
4. The ceremony director
One of the most important tasks of the officiant is go over the flow of the ceremony. Even if the officiant has tended to a hundred weddings and the couple has watched a thousand Lifetime movies – each wedding is different – the timing of each one – the emotion of each one. And each one has its own unique pace and personality. It is the responsibility of the officiant to find that flow and keep the ceremony moving while also allowing the couple to dictate the pace of the ceremony.
5. The Wedding Announcer.
The officiant is often called upon to quiet those in attendance. To get the attention of the attendees. To not just make the official proclamation but also to respond to those in attendance – to read the room, if you will. To pause if a baby is crying or take a moment for the couple if one of them gets emotional. The officiant is also often called upon to offer the blessing of the meal at the reception.
When officiating a wedding, I see my role as somewhat of a conductor of an orchestra or a choir – listening to the music that is coming from the hearts of the couple. And much like a conductor, the officiant uses his words and movements to cue what needs to be said, to keep the attendees entertained and enlightened, and to keep the couple at ease. The role of wedding officiant is traditionally held by someone of high esteem within a community. This can include your church leader, of course, but the selection of an officiant should be an important and personal choice.
The officiant is also usually the person responsible for signing the marriage license and then on the next possible business day, filing that license with the courts. The officiant has two important roles – proclaiming the couple married in front of witnesses and then seeing to it that the license gets to where it needs to be for the government to be made aware that the couple is legally bound together. But more than a piece of paper and a few words spoken, officiating a wedding is a true honor.
I really do enjoy and always feel privileged to be asked to officiate weddings. I check in with the couple a few times before the wedding – a couple of times during the service itself and even in the years to come afterward. And best of all, when it comes to attending the wedding, officiants have the best seat in the house – which is not a seat at all. But it’s a pretty awesome and wonderful place to stand.