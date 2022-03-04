Allegany Magazine publishes Seventh Annual Wedding Edition
March issue offers look at local weddings for the year
It’s a Wedding March for the new edition of Allegany Magazine.
The March 2022 issue of the monthly lifestyles publication is the magazine’s seventh annual “Wedding Edition.”
The latest issue features 32 different wedding ceremonies and nearly 200 wedding photos all submitted by readers, photographers, and members of the community. The wedding photos and features included in the March edition are from wedding ceremonies that all happened in the local area and span the last 60 years.
“We have been doing a special wedding edition since 2016 now and each time I get the enviable position of looking at photos from your day of days. I have seen traditional weddings with huge gowns to simple ceremonies in someone’s backyard. I have read stories where the bride almost got cold feet, to proposals at aquariums, to couples who got married wearing Hawaiian shirts,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “What we have learned since we started doing a special wedding issue is that there is no right or wrong way to get married.”
The newlyweds and long-married couples who are spotlighted in the forthcoming March issue include Ian and Michelle Beck, Matthew and Jenna Beeman, Larry and Julie Brenneman, Jonathan and Addy Dayton, Gus and Bryce Diehl, Nick and Taryn Erminio, Shannon and Bethany Fife, Christopher and Alexis Halbritter, Andrew and Carissa Harbaugh, Brandon and Stacey Heselbach, Taylor and Amanda Hill, Austin and Brooke Judy, Alex and Mary Kaphon, Colton and BreeAnna Koontz, Jason and LeAnn Leasure, Anthony and Rachel Malone, Greyson and Katy Mills, Jamey and Kari Morozek, Brandon and Mariah Nichols, Josh and Kayla Norfolk, Jim and Sarah Price, Rob and Andrea Richardson, Adam and Cassie Robertson, Lanny Robinson and Shannon Skipper, Cody and Brianna (Twigg) Steckman, Corbin and Jessica Swauger, Patrick Tep and Daniela Esteves, Bob and Jan Sorrentino, Brian and Katy White, Daniel and Corinne Wisnewski, Mark and Candi Yenchenko, and Christopher and Melissa Yucis.
The cover photo selected was chosen from a wedding fashion shoot at The Villa in Cumberland and was taken by Karen Morgan of Karen Morgan Photography exclusively for Allegany Magazine.
“If cover model Jessica McCarty looks relaxed in the designer wedding gown she is wearing on our cover, it’s because she's been married to her real-life husband, Cory, since October 14, 2017,” said Riggs. “These newlyweds appear along with Nathan Elliot and Makayla Siebert in a special fashion shoot highlighting trends in wedding wear this year.”
The March edition also has a “Wedding Directory” guide near the back of the issue where readers can find suggested companies that specialize in wedding events – from planners, venues, photographers and florists.
“At a wedding, two people walk down the aisle and one couple emerges. Married couples blend their lives, expand their families and ultimately embark upon one of the most celebrated and challenging of human adventures,” said Riggs. “We wanted one full issue that celebrates that adventure, whether the adventure just began or has been ongoing.”
A sister publication of the Cumberland Times-News, Allegany Magazine is a monthly lifestyles publication available at select retailers and also by subscription.