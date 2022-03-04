If cover model Jessica McCarty looks relaxed in the designer wedding gown she is wearing on our cover, it’s because she's been married to her real-life husband, Cory, since October 14, 2017... These newlyweds appear along with Nathan Elliot and Makayla Siebert in a special fashion shoot highlighting trends in wedding wear this year.

Photography by Karen Morgan/Karen Morgan Photography for Allegany Magazine 2022.