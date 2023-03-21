Check here everyday as we spotlight one couple from the print version of Allegany Magazine's March 2023 Wedding Edition... it's all leading up to our 2023 Bridal Showcase being held "live and in-person" for the first time in four years on Sunday, April 2!
Today's Featured Couple:
Cullen Clark and Morgan Cain-Clark
September 24, 2022
“As a mom of a boy you never know how it is going to go when your son meets a girl and subsequently tells you this is the girl he is going to marry. I can say without a doubt I could not have hand picked a better wife for my son, Cullen. Morgan and Cullen met in college (he was at Fairmont and from Short Gap and she was at WVU and from Clarksburg). The summer before their senior year, they had a long distance relationship. After Cullen’s undergrad graduation, he decided to join the military and go to boot camp, then AIT and shortly thereafter was unexpectedly deployed to the Middle East for ten months. Throughout the entire time, she and I talked and got to know each other better than ever.
Fast forward and they had the wedding of their dreams. Not only was it an amazing location, but it incorporated everything they wanted surrounded by the people they hold near and dear. It was a magical day for all of us. My dream for my sons is to always be happy and we danced to our song “I Hope You Dance” that I have played for him since he was a baby.
I know not every mother gets the opportunity to be involved or even have a relationship with their daughter-in-law. Luckily, I do.
We both love the same man in different ways and that cultivates our relationship. Their wedding was an absolute dream for them and both families, integrated with personal touches that were subtle but beautiful. And the dinner and reception was over the top fun!”
- Melissa Clark
(Mother of the Groom)
Location: The Gaines Estate, Fayetteville, WV